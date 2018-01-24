अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   Association between Knowledge Podium and Graphic Era

नॉलेज पोडियम और ग्राफिक एरा के बीच हुआ एसोसिएशन

अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 04:44 PM IST
Association between Knowledge Podium and Graphic Era
एक विशिष्ट पहचान वाली प्रौद्योगिकी कंपनी जो इंजीनियरिंग और निर्माण ज्ञान को आत्म-निर्देशित करती है, जो डिजिटल इंटरैक्टिव उत्पादों को विकसित करने के साथ ही वास्तविक जीवन के अनुभवों का अनुकरण के साथ मिश्रण करती है। जी हाँ, “नॉलेज पोडियम” एक ऐसा संगठन है जो ज्ञान एवं  व्यापक उत्पाद को आत्मसात करने के  लिए संस्थागत एवं वितरण व उत्पादों के खपत का आश्वासन देता है। नॉलेज पोडियम अपने सरलीकृत तरीके से मूल्य-श्रृंखला में ज्ञान को  बढ़ाता है। 

नॉलेज पोडियम ने  उत्तराखंड में अपनी जड़ों के साथ ग्राफिक एरा ग्रुप ऑफ यूनिवर्सिटी के साथ एक एसोसिएशन किया है, जिसमें ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय और ग्राफिक एरा हिल विश्वविद्यालय शामिल है। ग्राफिक एरा देहरादून शहर में स्थित है एवं 25 वर्षों से अपनी उत्कृष्टता के लिए जाना जाता है। 

ग्राफिक एरा ने इससे पहले भी टाटा टेक्नोलॉजीज के साथ एक सहयोग में प्रवेश किया, जिसमें यांत्रिक और ऑटोमोबाइल इंजीनियरिंग के विषयों में बेंचमार्किंग, एडवांस्ड मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और मेक्ट्रोनिक्स के विशेष और अत्याधुनिक इंजीनियरिंग के विषयों में एक नए सिरे से इंजिनियरिंग प्रोफेशनल बनाने के लिए तैयार किया गया था। जिसमे अंडर ग्रेजुएट / बीटेक स्तर पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग  के छात्र थे ।

नॉलेज पोडियम के साथ इस संबंध अंतर्गत, ग्राफिक एरा के छात्रों को अब उद्योग संबंधी प्रौद्योगिकियों में प्रशिक्षित किया जा सकता है एवं लाइव इंटर्नशिप के अवसर मिल सकते हैं। जिससे छात्र नॉलेज पोडियम के कार्यालयों में रोजगार के अवसरों में परिपक्व एवं स्थापित हो सकेंगे।
knowledge podium graphic era digital interactive education

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Doon Global School unique effort to prepare student board exams
Education

छात्रों की बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दून ग्लोबल स्कूल का अनूठा प्रयास

दसवीं एवं बारहवीं के बोर्ड एग्जाम का प्रेशर हर बच्चे एवं उनके माता पिता के ऊपर बराबर का होता है, सभी बोर्ड को लेकर काफी चिंतित होते हैं।

24 जनवरी 2018

from now jrf net exam could be given by the people who are of 30 years
Education

अब 30 वर्ष तक की आयु वाले दे सकेंगे जेआरएफ नेट 

24 जनवरी 2018

Selecting 43 students of Electrical Engineering in GLA Polytechnic
Education

जीएलए पॉलीटेक्निक में इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग के 43 छात्रों का चयन

23 जनवरी 2018

du : registration could be done till january 31 on admission portal
Education

डीयू : 31 जनवरी तक दाखिला पोर्टल पर करा सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 जनवरी 2018

nursery admission : people of ews-dg category are getting no information about the application
Education

नर्सरी दाखिला : ईडब्ल्यूएस-डीजी वर्ग के अभिभावक परेशान

23 जनवरी 2018

ignou : entrance exam of mphil and phd will be held on march 4
Education

इग्नू: एमफिल और पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा 4 मार्च को 

22 जनवरी 2018

Invertis University students get scholarships from US
Education

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों को मिली US से छात्रवृत्ति

19 जनवरी 2018

entrance exam for admission in btech course in private college
Education

BTech में दाखिला चाहिए तो ये वाला एंट्रेंस एग्जाम दें, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

private jobs in himachal recruitment for 486 posts
Education

नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, निजी कंपनियां भरेंगी 486 पद

20 दिसंबर 2017

Preparation of NEET and JEE twice a year
Education

NEET और JEE की प्रवेश परीक्षा अब साल में दो बार कराने की तैयारी

19 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

7 बार मारा गया था ओसामा बिन लादेन, जानें ऐसी ही 10 सच्चाई

दुनिया में अजीबोगरीब चीजें और लोग हैं जिनसे बहुत से लोगअंजान होते हैं। ऐसे ही 10 तथ्य आपको हम बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आपका दिमाग घूम जाएगा...

15 जनवरी 2018

5th Convocation in IIT bhu in Varanasi 0:41

IIT BHU केे दीक्षांत समारोह में 40 मेधावियों को मिले गोल्ड मेडल

17 अक्टूबर 2016

4 students of Kashmir valley crack prestigious IIT 1:46

कम संसाधनों के बावजूद कश्मीर के चार छात्रों ने किया आईआईटी परीक्षा पास

22 जून 2016

Meet 90% visually impaired Rakshit, who scored 97.4% in Class 12 CBSE exam 1:18

आंख नहीं है तो क्या हुआ सपनों को साकार करना कोई इनसे सीखे

22 मई 2016

Rally to make people aware to save water held 0:56

स्कूली बच्चों ने निकाली 'जल बचाओ' रैली

20 मई 2016

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.