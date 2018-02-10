अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   aptet 2018 admit cards release today

APTET: आंध्र प्रदेश टीचर एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट का एडमिट कार्ड ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 01:14 PM IST
aptet 2018 admit cards release today
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
आंध्र प्रदेश टीचर एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (APTET दिसंबर 2017) का एडमिट कार्ड आज जारी किया जाएगा। एडमिट कार्ड के लिए APTET की वेबसाइट पर क्लिक करें। वेबसाइट में परीक्षा के पेपर की जानकारी भी दी हुई है। इसका पहला, दूसरा और तीसरा पेपर 21 फरवरी से 3 मार्च 2018 तक होगा।
परीक्षा का समय सुबह 9.30 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक और दूसरा सेशन दोपहर 2.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा।

एडमिट कार्ड ऐसे डाउनलोड करें-
1. वेबसाइट aptet.apcfss.in पर क्लिक करें
2. APTET एडमिट कार्ड पर जाएं
3. अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड डालकर लॉगइन करें
4. अब अपना एडमिट कार्ड सेव करके प्रिंट आउट ले लें।

इस खबर को अंग्रेजी में पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें: APTET December 2017: Admit Cards to be Available from Today
aptet 2018 aptet

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

hollywood singer taylor swift buys a very coslty house
Bollywood

हीरों से नहाने वाली इस सिंगर ने खरीदा नया घर, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

10 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Nitibha Kaul shared beach photo on social media fans suggest to lose weight
Television

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लोगों ने कहा - कम करो वजन

10 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film secret superstar crosses the Rs 650 crore mark in china
Bollywood

आमिर खान की 'बेटी' ने चीन में रचा इतिहास, मामूली बजट में बनी 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने कमाए 800 करोड़

10 फरवरी 2018

anushka sharma virat kohli koffee with karan but new twist
Bollywood

पति के लिए अनुष्का शर्मा ने करण जौहर के सामने रखी ये 'विराट' शर्त, आखिर किस बात का है डर?

10 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his work in bollywood so far before Aiyaary release
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने खुलेआम कहा-'मैं अपने काम से कभी संतुष्ट नहीं हो सकता'

10 फरवरी 2018

priyanka chopra new york fashion week
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड के बाद अब यहां छाने की तैयारी में 'देसी गर्ल', ग्लैमरस अंदाज में बिखेरेंगी जलवा

10 फरवरी 2018

Dhanush first Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir teaser release
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के दामाद बन गए 'फकीर', दुनिया के कोने-कोने में इस शख्स को रहे ढूंढ

10 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan writes a poem on blog after leaving Lilavati hospital in mumbai
Bollywood

अस्पताल से छुट्टी के बाद बिग बी ने लिखी दिल छूने वाली कविता

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor and mira rajput Look For New Home because of Prostitution Menace
Bollywood

वेश्याओं की वजह से शाहिद कपूर उठाने जा रहे ऐसा कदम, मीरा के साथ मिलकर लिया फैसला

10 फरवरी 2018

barc rating week 5 kundali bhagya and kumkum bhagya on top
Television

सास-बहू के आगे शिल्पा शेट्टी भी नहीं टिक पाईं, इस रेस में हो गईं पीछे

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Graphic Era University students dressed for the convocation of Uttarakhand
Education

ग्राफिक एरा हिल यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने उत्तराखंड के दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए डिज़ाइन किया परिधान

जीईएचयू के फैशन डिजाइन विभाग को उत्तराखंड राज्य के दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए परिधान डिजाइन करने का एक बहुत अनूठा अवसर प्राप्त हुआ।

9 फरवरी 2018

Graphic Era University Representated in Adobe India Education Seminar 2018
Education

एडोबी इंडिया शिक्षा संगोष्ठी 2018 में ग्राफिक एरा ने किया प्रतिनिधित्व

9 फरवरी 2018

himachal govt new directions for recruitment by hpssc hamirpur
Education

सरकार के नए आदेशों से लटक गई 807 पदों की भर्ती

13 जनवरी 2018

Recruitment in DSC for constable posts
Education

डीएससी में सिपाही पद के लिए भर्ती इस दिन, करें आवेदन

8 जनवरी 2018

State engineering service examination result will soon declared
Education

राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा का जल्द जारी होगा परिणाम

30 जनवरी 2018

SSC JE 2017: More than 1.33 lakh candidates will be appear
Education

SSC जेई 2017: 1.33 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी होंगे शामिल, इस दिन होंगी परीक्षा

10 जनवरी 2018

admission in kendriya vidyalaya will be done in February
Education

केंद्रीय विद्यालय में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया फरवरी में 

15 जनवरी 2018

from now jrf net exam could be given by the people who are of 30 years
Education

अब 30 वर्ष तक की आयु वाले दे सकेंगे जेआरएफ नेट 

24 जनवरी 2018

Doon Global School unique effort to prepare student board exams
Education

छात्रों की बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दून ग्लोबल स्कूल का अनूठा प्रयास

24 जनवरी 2018

ugc asked for applications till February 22
Education

UGC ने उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों से 22 फरवरी तक मांगे आवेदन 

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

7 बार मारा गया था ओसामा बिन लादेन, जानें ऐसी ही 10 सच्चाई

दुनिया में अजीबोगरीब चीजें और लोग हैं जिनसे बहुत से लोगअंजान होते हैं। ऐसे ही 10 तथ्य आपको हम बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आपका दिमाग घूम जाएगा...

15 जनवरी 2018

5th Convocation in IIT bhu in Varanasi 0:41

IIT BHU केे दीक्षांत समारोह में 40 मेधावियों को मिले गोल्ड मेडल

17 अक्टूबर 2016

4 students of Kashmir valley crack prestigious IIT 1:46

कम संसाधनों के बावजूद कश्मीर के चार छात्रों ने किया आईआईटी परीक्षा पास

22 जून 2016

Meet 90% visually impaired Rakshit, who scored 97.4% in Class 12 CBSE exam 1:18

आंख नहीं है तो क्या हुआ सपनों को साकार करना कोई इनसे सीखे

22 मई 2016

Rally to make people aware to save water held 0:56

स्कूली बच्चों ने निकाली 'जल बचाओ' रैली

20 मई 2016

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.