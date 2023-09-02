सावधान: अगले 10 दिन दिल्ली मेट्रो में न करें ये गलती, नहीं तो भरना पड़ेगा जुर्माना; सभी रूट पर विशेष अभियान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड यानी डीएमआरसी अगले 10 दिन तक महिला कोच में एक विशेष अभियान चला रही है। इस अभियान के तहत पकड़े जाने वाले लोगों पर जुर्माना भी लगाया जा रहा है। डीएमआरसी ने एक सितंबर से महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित कोच में पुरूष यात्रियों की एंट्री रोकने के लिए विशेष अभियान चला रही है। इस अभियान में डीएमआरसी, सीआईएसएफ और डीएमआरपी शामिल है। जो शाम छह बजे से रात 10 बजे तक सभी रूटों पर अगले दस दिनों अभियान को चलाएगी।
Delhi Metro today started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for ladies. The drive will be jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF & DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till 10th September, 2023.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/GXRO9oUIIF— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed