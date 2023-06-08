Sikh Riots Case: जगदीश टाइटलर के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल, अब 30 जून को होगी अगली सुनवाई

1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों के मामले में दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस नेता जगदीश टाइटलर के खिलाफ सुनवाई को टाल दिया है। सीबीआई की ओर से जगदीश टाइटलर के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी गई है। अब दाखिल की गई चार्जशीट से जुड़े मामले की गर्मियों की छुट्टी के बाद सुनवाई होगी। जज ने कहा कि वह फाइल देखेगी। इसके बाद उचित आदेश पारित किया जाएगा। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 30 जून को होगी।

1984 anti-Sikh riots case | Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has put the matter pertaining to a chargesheet filed against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, for hearing after vacation. The judge said that she will go through the file. Thereafter an appropriate order will be passed.