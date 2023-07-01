Sakshi Murder Case: रोहिणी कोर्ट ने साहिल के खिलाफ दायर चार्जशीट पर लिया संज्ञान, 20 जुलाई को होगी सुनवाई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Sakshi Murder Case: दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में हुए साक्षी हत्याकांड मामले पर रोहिणी कोर्ट ने आरोपी साहिल के खिलाफ दायर चार्जशीट पर संज्ञान लिया है। साथ ही इस मामले की सुनवाई 20 जुलाई को होगी।
Delhi's Rohini Court takes cognizance of the chargesheet filed against accused Sahil for allegedly murdering a minor girl by stabbing her many times and bludgeoning her face with a stone slab on May 28, 2023, in Shahbad Dairy area. Court to hear the matter on July 20.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
