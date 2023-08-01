Sidhu Moosewala: हत्याकांड के आरोपी सचिन बिश्नोई को कोर्ट किया गया पेश, 10 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा

सचिन बिश्नोई उर्फ सचिन थापन को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 10 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजा है। सचिन को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल अजरबैजान से भारत लेकर आ गई थी। जिसके बाद उसे अब कोर्ट में पेश किया।

#UPDATE | Delhi | Patiala House Court grants 10-day remand of Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan to Delhi police. He was produced in Patiala House Court lock up due to security reasons. He was extradited from Azerbaijan and has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police.… https://t.co/4paFXhy6oz