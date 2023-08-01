Sidhu Moosewala: हत्याकांड के आरोपी सचिन बिश्नोई को कोर्ट किया गया पेश, 10 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सचिन बिश्नोई उर्फ सचिन थापन को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 10 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजा है। सचिन को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल अजरबैजान से भारत लेकर आ गई थी। जिसके बाद उसे अब कोर्ट में पेश किया।
#UPDATE | Delhi | Patiala House Court grants 10-day remand of Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan to Delhi police. He was produced in Patiala House Court lock up due to security reasons. He was extradited from Azerbaijan and has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police.… https://t.co/4paFXhy6oz— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed