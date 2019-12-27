शहर चुनें

विदेशी करेंसी लेकर बैंकाक जा रहा यात्री एयरपोर्ट पर धरा गया

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 01:21 AM IST
विदेशी करेंसी लेकर बैंकाक जा रहा यात्री एयरपोर्ट पर धरा गया
नई दिल्ली। भारी मात्रा में विदेशी करेंसी लेकर बैंकाक जा रहे एक यात्री को केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (सीआईएसएफ) कर्मियों ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर दबोच लिया। वैध कागजात पेश नहीं करने पर यात्री को कस्टम विभाग के हवाले कर दिया गया। कस्टम अधिकारी यात्री से पूछताछ कर आगे की कार्रवाई में जुटे हैं।
सीआईएसएफ के प्रवक्ता हेमेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सीआईएसएफ की सर्विलांस टीम ने टर्मिनल तीन पर रोहित अग्रवाल नामक यात्री को संदिग्ध हालत में घूमते देखा। सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने शक होनेे पर उसे रोककर उसके सामान की जांच की तो उसमें सोया का एक पैकेट मिला। इसमें 26 हजार छह सौ यूएस डॉलर और 17 हजार दो सौ यूरो मिले। यात्री विदेशी करेंसी को लेकर बैंकाक जा रहा था। यात्री से विदेशी करेंसी के बाबत कागजात दिखाने के लिए कहा लेकिन वह कागजात नहीं दिखा पाया।
