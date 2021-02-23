कश्मीरी अलगाववादी आसिया अंद्राबी के खिलाफ गंभीर आरोप, एनआईए ने की कार्रवाई

NIA Court has framed charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country: NIA— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021
