Home ›   Delhi ›   NIA Court frames charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her associates

कश्मीरी अलगाववादी आसिया अंद्राबी के खिलाफ गंभीर आरोप, एनआईए ने की कार्रवाई

Prachi Priyam अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Tue, 23 Feb 2021 02:19 PM IST
Asiya Andrabi
Asiya Andrabi
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की अदालत ने कश्मीरी अलगाववादी आसिया अंद्राबी और उसके दो सहयोगियों के खिलाफ देश में युद्ध का माहौल बनाने, देशद्रोह में संलिप्त रहने और देश विरोधी साजिश रचने के आरोप लगाए हैं। 
city & states delhi asiya andrabi national investigation agency

