हाईकोर्ट में केंद्र सरकार ने रखा पक्ष, कहा- समलैंगिकों के साथ रहने को 'परिवार' नहीं मान सकते

Centre tells Delhi HC that Constitutional court can analyse the existing rights but can't create a new right by process of judicial adjudication. The prayer made by petitioner seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, wholly unsustainable, untenable&misplaced, Centre to HC

Centre tells Delhi High Court that the question as to whether same-sex relationship be permitted to be formalised by way of legal recognition of marriage is essentially a question to be decided by the legislature and can never be a subject matter of judicial adjudication.