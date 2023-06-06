Delhi: न्यू अशोक नगर में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, इन धाराओं में मामला दर्ज; आरोपी को भेजा जुवेनाइल जेल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली में एक दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। न्यू अशोक नगर इलाके में एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ नाबालिग लड़के ने कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया है।
A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy living in the New Ashok Nagar area on 5th June. Case registered under section 376 IPC and 6 POCSO Act. The alleged accused has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023
