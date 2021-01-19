शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   HM Amit Shah at Delhi Police Headquarters to meet plasma donors and launch an app

दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय पहुंचे अमित शाह, प्लाज्मा दानकर्ताओं से करेंगे मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 12:19 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पुलिस मुख्यालय पहुंचे अमित शाह
पुलिस मुख्यालय पहुंचे अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह मंगलवार सुबह दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय पहुंचे। वे यहां प्लाज्मा दान करने वालों से मुलाकात करेंगे, साथ ही एक एप भी लॉन्च करेंगे।
विज्ञापन

 
यहां गृहमंत्री दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से कई मुद्दों पर बातचीत करेंगे और दिल्ली पुलिस से संबंधित कई मसलों पर अपडेट लेंगे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक शाम करीब चार बजे तक गृहमंत्री  पुलिस मुख्यालय में रहेंगे।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi delhi police amit shah

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पंत और पुजारा
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live: टी-20 बना चौथा टेस्ट, भारत को जीत के लिए आठ ओवर में 50 रन चाहिए

19 जनवरी 2021

ट्रक ने फुटपाथ पर सो रहे मजदूरों को कुचला
India News

गुजरात: फुटपाथ पर सो रहे मजदूरों को ट्रक ने कुचला, 15 की मौत, तीन की हालत गंभीर

19 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कपिल शर्मा, गिन्नी चतरथ
Bollywood

जब अपनी ही शादी से भाग गए थे कपिल शर्मा, जया प्रदा और राज बब्बर के साथ शेयर किया किस्सा

19 जनवरी 2021

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

सबसे आगे निकले विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत, धोनी का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, किरमानी-मोरे को भी पछाड़ा

19 जनवरी 2021

शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

शुभमन गिल ने रचा इतिहास, शतक से चूके और तोड़ा सुनील गावस्कर का 50 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

19 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
जीत की जिद, गंदी बात 6
Bollywood

This Week On OTT: देश प्रेम के मुकाबले में एकता कपूर लाईं ‘गंदी बात’, बाकी ये रहा पूरा ओटीटी कैलेंडर

19 जनवरी 2021

कोवैक्सीन
India News

भारत बायोटेक ने दी चेतावनी, ये लोग भूलकर भी न लगवाएं 'कोवैक्सीन'

19 जनवरी 2021

दिनभर की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

19 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

19 जनवरी 2021

प्रदर्शन करते किसान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Farmers Protest: यूं टल गई किसानों और सरकार के बीच आज होने वाली वार्ता

19 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हमसे भी ऊपर कोई अदालत होती तो हमारे आधे आदेशों को पलट दिया जाता : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X