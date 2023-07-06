Delhi Excise Policy Case: मनीष सिसोदिया ने खटखटाया सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा, हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को चुनौती

दिल्ली के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। सिसोदिया ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी है। जिसमें उन्हें दिल्ली शराब घोटाला मामले में सीबीआई और ईडी दोनों मामलों में जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया। सिसोदिया इससे पहले सत्र कोर्ट और दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर कर चुके हैं। लेकिन अभी तक राहत नहीं मिली।

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court order that denied him bail in both CBI and ED cases pertaining to the new Excise Policy of the Delhi Government.