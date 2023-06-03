OMG: दिल्ली पुलिस ने एलन मस्क को दिया झन्नाटेदार जवाब; इंडियन ट्रोलर्स ने अपने अंदाज में ली चुटकी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
अमेरिकी अरबपति एलन मस्क के सवाल का दिल्ली पुलिस ने मजेदार जवाब दिया है। दरअसल, मस्क ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था कि उनका बेटा लिल एक्स उनसे पूछता है कि पुलिस टीम में कुत्ते तो होते हैं पर बिल्लियां क्यों नहीं। मस्क ने यही सवाल ट्विटर पर पूछा है।
भाई पता लगाओ यह दिल्ली पुलिस का ट्विटर हैंडल कौन चला रहा है, पूरा अलग ही माहौल बना रहे हैं आज कल महोदय🤣🤣— Chaudhary Sakhawat (@SakhawatCh0dhri) June 2, 2023
Wah Delhi police maangaye ustaad— Adil Nargolwala (@adilnargolwala) June 2, 2023
That was marvellous 🤩👍— ‘Chaiwala’ For #Modi2024 (@IndiaPran) June 2, 2023
Hi Delhi Police, if possible, do start a show better than that of Kapil Sharma.— Haryana Horizon (@HaryanaHorizon) June 2, 2023
कितनी खाली है हमारी पुलिस लोग कहते हैं २४ घंटा फुर्सत नही पुलिस की जॉब में 😊— Owais Numberdaar (@numberdaarji) June 2, 2023
मैं हमेशा कहता हूं और आज फिर कहता हूं सबसे बेशर्म और नकारी पुलिस है दिल्ली पुलिस— Anuj (@Anujshrivatsva) June 2, 2023
