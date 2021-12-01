दिल्ली परिवहन विभाग : दस्तावेजों की वैधता 31 दिसंबर, 2021 तक बढ़ाई गई

Keeping in view the public interest, Delhi Transport Department has decided to extend the validity of all the documents that expired between Feb 2020 & Nov 2021, up to Dec 31, 2021: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot pic.twitter.com/zWGmlgsyKi— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021
