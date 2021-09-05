दिल्ली : ट्रांसवुमन अक्सा शेख का दर्द, दूसरों को क्यों नहीं स्वीकारते लोग

Dr Aqsa Shaikh, who identifies herself as a transwoman, is an Associate Professor at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. "I take pride in my identity, I am a nodal officer at COVID vaccination centre & run an NGO. Despite challenges, I have achieved so much," she said pic.twitter.com/yMN6BQXWz7— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.