बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi: Pain of transwoman Aksa Sheikh, why people do not accept others

दिल्ली : ट्रांसवुमन अक्सा शेख का दर्द, दूसरों को क्यों नहीं स्वीकारते लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली  Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sun, 05 Sep 2021 06:41 AM IST
विज्ञापन
अक्सा शेख
अक्सा शेख - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
जीवित रहना और वर्जना तोड़ना मुश्किल है लेकिन मैंने यह किया। मेरी एकमात्र चिंता यह है कि 5 लाख ट्रांसजेंडर आबादी में से, मैं देश में एक कोविड टीकाकरण केंद्र का नेतृत्व करने वाला एकमात्र ट्रांसजेंडर व्यक्ति हूं? दूसरों को भी स्वीकार क्यों नहीं किया जा सकता।  
विज्ञापन


समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार अक्सा शेख अपनी पहचान एक ट्रांसवुमन के रूप में बताती हैं। वे हमदर्द इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज, दिल्ली में एक एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर हैं। उनका कहनाहै कि मुझे अपनी पहचान पर गर्व है, मैं कोविड टीकाकरण केंद्र में एक नोडल अधिकारी हूं और एक एनजीओ चलाती हूं। चुनौतियों के बावजूद, मैंने बहुत कुछ हासिल किया है। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi transwoman india
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसान महापंचायत में राकेश टिकैत
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर में महापंचायत Live: अल्लाहु अकबर और हर-हर महादेव के लगे नारे, योगेंद्र यादव ने लगाए पांच बड़े आरोप

5 सितंबर 2021

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

ENG vs IND: केएल राहुल को लगा झटका, आईसीसी ने की कड़ी कार्रवाई, इस मामले में ठोका जुर्माना

5 सितंबर 2021

कृति सेनन, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला
Bollywood

फटकार: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के अंतिम संस्कार की मीडिया कवरेज पर फूटा कृति सेनन का गुस्सा, बोलीं- ये मसाला नहीं है जिसे...

5 सितंबर 2021

सुहास एलवाई
Noida

Tokyo Paralympics: बैडमिंटन में नोएडा के डीएम का कमाल, कभी अपनी दिव्यांग्ता पर भगवान को कोसते थे सुहास

5 सितंबर 2021

विद्युत जामवाल, नंदिता माहतानी
Bollywood

चर्चा: विद्युत जामवाल ने गर्लफ्रेंड नंदिता संग कर ली चोरी छिपे सगाई? नेहा धूपिया ने दी बधाई

5 सितंबर 2021

टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2021 कृष्णा नागर
Other Sports

TokyoParalympics: कृष्णा नागर ने बैडमिंटन में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास, कांस्य पदक मुकाबले में हारी प्रमोद-पलक की जोड़ी

5 सितंबर 2021

हथियारों की फैक्टरी का पर्दाफाश
Ghaziabad

हथियारों की फैक्टरी: तहखाने में बना रही थीं पिस्टल, मुंगेर से आते थे कारीगर, खुफिया सुरंग देख पुलिसकर्मी भी चौंके

5 सितंबर 2021

taliban, तालिबान
World

पंजशीर में संघर्ष: 600 तालिबानियों की मौत 1000 से ज्यादा ने घुटने टेके, अमेरिका ने जताई गृह युद्ध की आशंका

5 सितंबर 2021

मुल्ला अब्दुल गनी बरादर (मध्य) के साथ
World

अफगानिस्तान: बरादर गुट और हक्कानी के बीच बढ़ी तकरार, एनआरएफ का दावा- आपसी गोलीबारी में बरादर घायल 

5 सितंबर 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज मिली राहत, घटे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए अपने शहर में कीमतें

5 सितंबर 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited