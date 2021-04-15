दिल्ली: झुग्गियों में लगी आग, देर रात काबू

Delhi: Several shanties gutted in a fire at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Camp in Pashchim Puri, West Delhi.
"A call was received at 9:55 pm & 26 fire engines were pressed into action. Fire is now under control. No casulties reported," says SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/jc6KQvjPfU— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.