कांग्रेस प्रभारी देवेंद्र यादव बोले: समय से होगा सीएम फेस का फैसला, भाजपा की तरह उत्तराखंड को प्रयोगशाला के रूप में नहीं देखते 

We are going to 2022 Uttarakhand polls. I discussed with Rahul Gandhi on how to move ahead and on which issues. Congress has always maintained that all discussions should be held in democratic way, considering all advices: Devender Yadav, INC in-charge, U'khand. pic.twitter.com/BqFW1SQ6OO

CM face will be decided in time. We don't want to see Uttarakhand as a laboratory like BJP. They have to change CMs every 3 months, we don't want to take such decision. We will find a solution which'll provide a vision for the state: Devender Yadav in Delhi.