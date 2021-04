दिल्ली : सीएम केजरीवाल ने बन रहे स्पेशल कोविड केयर सेंटर का किया दौरा, बोले- 10 मई तक तैयार हो जाएंगे 1200 आईसीयू बेड

Almost all ICU beds in Delhi are occupied right now. 500 ICU beds each are coming up at the ground near GTB hospital and the main Ramlila Ground, 200 ICU beds at Radha Soami complex. So, around 1200 proper ICU beds will be ready by 10th May: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lqPNNv1eHq