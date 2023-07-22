'जा OYO चली जा': मेट्रो में पति ने बॉयफ्रेंड संग पत्नी को रंगे हाथों पकड़ा, वीडियो बनाने पर हुई हाथापाई

दिल्ली में मेट्रो स्टेशन से एक वीडियो सामने आया है। जिसमें एक शख्स ने अपनी पत्नी को उसके कथित बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ पकड़ लिया। वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि पति कई दिनों से पत्नी का पीछा कर रहा था। मौका मिलते ही उसने एक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर पत्नी और बॉयफ्रेंड का हाथों में हाथ डाले वीडियो बना लिया। जैसे ही पति ने पत्नी को पकड़ा तो दोनों के बीच जमकर बहस हुई और इतना ही नहीं पत्नी गाली गलौच भी करने लगी।

Husband chases Wife at #DelhiMetro Station, catches her red-handed with her Boyfriend. Wife beats Husband resulting into Clash 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Tkr9W02BhM