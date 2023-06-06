नॉर्थ ईस्ट दिल्ली के जाफराबाद इलाके में गोलीबारी की घटना में 4 लोगों के घायल होने की जानकारी मिली है। इस मामले की दिल्ली पुलिस जांच कर रही है। पुलिस को सूचना मिलने के बाद टीम यहां पहुंची। पीड़िता की मां शायरा बानो ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि मेरे दोनों बेटों को गोली मारी गई है। मेरे बेटों का किसी से कोई झगड़ा नहीं था। मैंने किसी और को नहीं देखा।

Delhi | 4 people injured in a firing incident by unidentified people in Jaffrabad area. The police are investigating the matter