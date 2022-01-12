गुरुग्राम : निलंबित आईपीएस अधिकारी जीपी सिंह को हिरासत में, कल रायपुर की अदालत में पेशी 

आय से अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने निलंबित आईपीएस अधिकारी जीपी सिंह को गुरुग्राम (हरियाणा) से हिरासत में लिया है। सिंह को आज रायपुर (छत्तीसगढ़) की अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

Economic Offences Wing takes suspended IPS officer, GP Singh into custody in a disproportionate assets case from Gurugram (Haryana). He will be produced before the court in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) tomorrow