Uttarakhand: कैबिनेट में आएगा लंबित परीक्षाओं के संचालन का प्रस्ताव, रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए चलेगा अभियान

उत्तराखंड में लोक सेवा आयोग, उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग या किसी अन्य संस्था द्वारा निर्धारित मापदंड के आधार पर लंबित परीक्षाओं के संचालन का प्रस्ताव जल्द ही कैबिनेट बैठक में लाया जाएगा। साथ ही रिक्त पदों को जल्द भरने के लिए अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

UKSSSC case is under investigation and the High-Level Committee is probing the appointments made in the Vidhan Sabha. Strict action is being taken against those who are guilty. A campaign will be launched to fill the vacant posts soon: Uttarakhand CMO