Uttarakhand: कैबिनेट में आएगा लंबित परीक्षाओं के संचालन का प्रस्ताव, रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए चलेगा अभियान

उत्तराखंड में लोक सेवा आयोग, उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग या किसी अन्य संस्था द्वारा निर्धारित मापदंड के आधार पर लंबित परीक्षाओं के संचालन का प्रस्ताव जल्द ही कैबिनेट बैठक में लाया जाएगा। साथ ही रिक्त पदों को जल्द भरने के लिए अभियान चलाया जाएगा।
UKSSSC case is under investigation and the High-Level Committee is probing the appointments made in the Vidhan Sabha. Strict action is being taken against those who are guilty. A campaign will be launched to fill the vacant posts soon: Uttarakhand CMO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2022
मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी की अध्यक्षता में नौ सितंबर को मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी, जिसमें चर्चा के बाद कई महत्वपूर्ण प्रस्तावों पर मुहर लग सकती है। सचिवालय के विश्वकर्मा भवन स्थित वीरचंद्र सिंह गढ़वाली सभागार में होने वाली कैबिनेट बैठक में विभिन्न विभागों की योजनाओं, सेवा नियमावली, नीतियों में संशोधन से संबंधित प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी मिलने की संभावना है।
