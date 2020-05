उत्तराखंड: जंगलों में आग की फर्जी खबर वायरल करने के मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

Rumours about Forest Fire in uttarakhand using #uttarakhandwildfire #PrayForUttarakhand are completely false and mischievous.. Uttarakhand police is going to lodge FIR against such rumour mongers@ANI @aajtak @ABPNews @PIBHindi @PIBFactCheck @tsrawatbjp @News18India pic.twitter.com/MAli1ZObxm

— Ashok Kumar IPS (@Ashokkumarips) May 27, 2020