Uttarakhand: मंकीपॉक्स को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जारी की एसओपी, सभी जिलों को अलर्ट मोड पर रहने के निर्देश

मंकीपॉक्स को लेकर उत्तराखंड में भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग सतर्क हो गया है। केंद्र सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों पर नेशनल हेल्थ मिशन की ओर से आज मंगलवार को एसओपी जारी की गई है। विभाग ने सभी जिलों के डीएम व सीएमओ को अलर्ट मोड पर रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। विभाग ने एहतियात के तौर पर विदेश यात्रा से लौटने वालों में मंकीपॉक्स के लक्षणों पर नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

Uttarakhand | The National Health Mission has issued guidelines to DMs & CMOs to step up surveillance, & to keep the health system on alert, in view of the looming fear of Monkeypox. Under preventive strategy, contact tracing, lab diagnosis & clinical care have been recommended