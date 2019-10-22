शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंडः राज्यपाल को छोड़कर वापस लौट रहा वाहन खाई में गिरा, चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नैनीताल Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 01:42 PM IST
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड राज्यपाल बेबी रानी मौर्य को नैनीताल स्थित पार्वती प्रेमा जगाती स्कूल में छोड़ने के बाद वापस लौट रहा पुलिस का वाहन खाई में गिर गया। हादसे में चार पुलिस कर्मी गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं।
घायलों को हल्द्वानी स्थित कृष्णा हॉस्पिटल में ले जाया गया है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बोलेरो वाहन काठगोदाम थाने का है। जिसका नंबर यूके 08 जी ए 0128 है। बता दें कि आज राज्यपाल बेबी रानी मौर्य मंगलवार को जिले के भ्रमण पर आ हैं।
