फिर बिगड़ी उत्तराखंड के पूर्व सीएम एनडी तिवारी की हालत, आईसीयू में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 08:16 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के पूर्व सीएम नारायण दत्त तिवारी की हालत फिर से बिगड़ गई है। उन्हें तेज बुखार और ब्लड प्रेशर लो होने के कारण दिल्ली के मैक्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उन्हें आईसीयू में रखा गया है।
उनके बेटे रोहित शेखर ने बताया कि, सोमवार दोपहर को अचानक से उनकी तबियत बिगड़ने के कारण उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया। मैक्स के डॉक्टरों ने जांच कर बताया कि उनको इंफैक्शन के कारण तेज बुखार हुआ था।

इसके बाद उनकी हार्ट बीट भी कम होने लगी। साथ ही ब्लड प्रेशर लो होने लगा। अभी उन्हें 48 से 72 घंटे डॉक्टरों की सघन देख रेख में रखा गया है। बता दें कि, पिछले काफी समय से बे बीमार चल रहे हैं, और हाल ही में उन्हें ब्रेन स्ट्रोक के कारण भर्ती किया गया है। जहां उन्हें करीब 15 दिन अस्पताल में रखा गया था।

 
