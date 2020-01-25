शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंडः कांग्रेस की नई कार्यकारिणी घोषित, सूची में कुल 242 सदस्यों के नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 06:31 PM IST
Uttarakhand Congress new committee announced
उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस की नई कार्यकारिणी शनिवार को घोषित कर दी गई। कार्यकारिणी में 22 उपाध्यक्ष, 31 महामंत्री, 98 प्रदेश सचिव और 90 को विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्यों के रूप में शामिल किया गया है। जिसमें कुल 242 सदस्य हैं।
पार्टी के संगठन महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने उत्तराखंड प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी (यूपीसीसी) के इन पदाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति के प्रपोजल को मंजूरी दी है।

विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्यों में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत और इंदिरा हृदयेश सहित कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेताओं के नाम शामिल हैं। गुरुवार को दिल्ली में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव संगठन केसी वेणुगोपाल को ये कार्यकारिणी सौंपी गई थी, जिसके बाद शनिवार को इसकी घोषणा कर दी गई।  

नई कार्यकारिणी की सूची : 

उपाध्यक्ष 

  1. राजेंद्र सिंह भंडारी
  2. रणजीत सिंह रावत 
  3. महेंद्र पाल 
  4. मयूख महर
  5. विजयपाल सजवाण 
  6. विक्रम सिंह नेगी
  7. मदन बिष्ट
  8. गणेश गोदियाल
  9. रामयश सिंह 
  10. सूर्यकांत धस्माना 
  11. एसपी सिंह इंजीनियर 
  12. प्रयाग दत्त भट्ट 
  13. जोतसिंह बिष्ट 
  14. आर्येंद्र शर्मा 
  15. हेमंत बगड़वाल
  16. धीरेंद्र प्रताप 
  17. श्रीमती जया बिष्ट 
  18. सरोजनी कैंतुरा 
  19. सरबरयार खान 
  20. इंद्रजीत सिंह बिंद्रा 
  21. नारायण पाल सिंह 
  22. पृथ्वीपाल सिंह चौहान 

महामंत्री 

  1. विजय सारस्वत 
  2. प्रो. जीतराम 
  3. संजय पालीवाल
  4. मनमोहन सिंह मल्ल
  5. भुवन कापड़ी 
  6. याकूब सिद्दीकी 
  7. इकबाल भारती 
  8. राजपाल खरोला
  9. गोदावरी थापली 
  10. ताहिर अली 
  11. बलवंत सिंह 
  12. यशपाल राणा 
  13. बाल किशन 
  14. लक्ष्मी राणा 
  15. सतीश कुमार 
  16. पीके अग्रवाल 
  17. महेश शर्मा 
  18. राजेंद्र शाह 
  19. अतोल रावत 
  20. आनंद रावत 
  21. पुष्कर जैन
  22. हिमांशु गावा 
  23. प्रदीप तिवारी 
  24. हरीश पनेरू 
  25. घनानंद नौटियाल 
  26. नवीन जोशी 
  27. ममता हाल्दार 
  28. हरीकृष्ण भट्ट 
  29. गोविंद सिंह बिष्ट 
  30. ललित फर्सवाण 
  31. हेमेष खर्कवाल 

कोषाध्यक्ष 

  1. सुनील गुलाटी 

सचिव 

  1. रणवीर सिंह रावत 
  2. मुकेश सिंह नेगी 
  3. सुनीता प्राकश 
  4. अकील अहमद 
  5. राजीव कंडारी 
  6. नवीन सिंह पयाल 
  7. राम बाबू मिश्रा
  8. किरन डालाकोटी 
  9. सागर मनवाल
  10. नंद लाल 
  11. प्रदीप चौधरी 
  12. रीता पुष्पवाण 
  13. विजय लक्ष्मी थलवाल 
  14. दलजीत सिंह गौरैया 
  15. गंगा पंचोली 
  16. खष्टी बिष्ट 
  17. जगदंबा प्रसाद रतूड़ी 
  18. कुलदीप कंडारी 
  19. ताहिर हसन 
  20. वीरेंद्र जाती 
  21. पूनम भगत
  22. रोहताश सैनी 
  23. मंजुला तोमर 
  24. प्रणीता बडोनी 
  25. विनोद चौधरी 
  26. अभिषेक राकेश 
  27. सरिता नेगी 
  28. सोम प्रकाश बाल्मीकि 
  29. कनकपाल सिंह 
  30. जबर सिंह रावत 
  31. हरिमोहन जुंवाठा 
  32. श्यामलाल आर्य 
  33. दिनकर बाबुलकर 
  34. भुवन बॉबी पांडे 
  35. मुकेश रावल 
  36. अरुणोदय सिंह नेगी 
  37. सीताराम नौटियाल 
  38. जगदीश धीमान 
  39. राजेश शर्मा 
  40. सत्येंद्र शर्मा 
  41. दीपेंद्र सिंह भंडारी 
  42. सरदार जसविंदर सिंह गोगी 
  43. दीप सती 
  44. मंजू त्रिपाठी 
  45. ठाकुर सिंह राणा 
  46. सत्येंद्र नेगी 
  47. संदीप नेगी 
  48. निशांत पपनै 
  49. विजय चंद पप्पू प्रधान 
  50. कैलाश पांडेय 
  51. जगत रौतेला 
  52. मुशर्रफ 
  53. परिम राय 
  54. विनोद कोरंगा 
  55. राम नगीना 
  56. अरुण चौहान 
  57. अल्का पाल 
  58. ललित चुफाल 
  59. रमेश उनियाल 
  60. मनोज राणा 
  61. प्रदीप गैरोला 
  62. शांति भट्ट 
  63. विजय गुनसोला 
  64. शांती रावत 
  65. प्रेम प्रकाश अग्रवाल 
  66. जय सिंह राणा 
  67. कुलदीप पंवार 
  68. नेत्र सिंह कुंवर 
  69. किशोरी लाल 
  70. कृष्ण प्रसाद शर्मा 
  71. चंदन बिष्ट (कानू)
  72. सुहेल सिद्दीकी 
  73. मयंक भट्ट 
  74. मैनपाल सिंह 
  75. नवतेज सिंह 
  76. संजीव सिंह 
  77. उर्मिला बिष्ट 
  78. जोत सिंह रावत 
  79. रोजीसिंह 
  80. नागेश त्रिपाठी 
  81. अर्जुन कुमार 
  82. माधव अग्रवाल 
  83. नीनू सहगल 
  84. कमर खान(ताबी)
  85. शोभाराम 
  86. ओम प्रकाश रावत 
  87. सुमित नेगी मोन्टू 
  88. मदन मोहन शर्मा 
  89. सरदार इंद्रपाल सिंह 
  90. बालेश्वर सिंह 
  91. सुरजीत अग्निहोत्री 
  92. संतोष सिंह 
  93. संजय किरोला 
  94. विकास नेगी 
  95. कवींद्र इष्टवाल 
  96. बिट्टू कर्नाटक 
  97. गुलजार अहमद 
  98. हरीश धामी 
uttarakhand congress new committee uttarakhand congress committee uttarakhand congress sonia gandhi
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

डॉक्टर की सलाह : ठंड में सांस और हृदय के रोगी रहें सतर्क, इन बातों का रखें ख्याल

ठंड में सांस और हृदय रोगियों की दिक्कतें बढ़ने लगती है। ठंड के कारण ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने, हाइपोथर्मिया और नसों व जोड़ों का दर्द भी बढ़ने लगता है।

25 जनवरी 2020

संवाद के दौरान मौजूद कश्मीरी पंडित
Dehradun

देहरादून: कश्मीरी पंडितों की आवाज बना अमर उजाला, संवाद में बयां किया अपना दर्द

25 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

देहरादूनः उत्तराखंड मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत के बयान से कश्मीरी छात्र नाराज

25 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

देहरादून में 27 को होगी महारैली, आठ सूत्री मांग पत्र को लेकर कर्मचारी दिखाएंगे दम

25 जनवरी 2020

एमडीडीए
Dehradun

एमडीडीए में ऑनलाइन दर्ज होंगी शिकायतें, मैसेज के जरिये शिकायत करने वालों को मिलेगा अपडेट

25 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व महानिदेशक कोस्टगार्ड राजेंद्र सिंह
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: पूर्व डीजी कोस्टगार्ड राजेंद्र सिंह बने आपदा प्रबंधन सलाहकार समिति के अध्यक्ष 

24 जनवरी 2020

Section 144 applied near Shishambara waste management plant dehradun
Dehradun

शीशमबाड़ा प्लांट के पास धारा 144 लागू, सिर्फ दो लोगों को प्लांट के भीतर जाने की होगी अनुमति

24 जनवरी 2020

मोटर पुल धवस्त
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़: बैली ब्रिज टूटने के मामले में कंपनी इंचार्ज, मैनेजर, एजीएम और जीएम पर केस

24 जनवरी 2020

कौथिग 2020 का रंगारंग आगाज
Dehradun

नवी मुंबई में कौथिग का भव्य आयोजन: मां नंदा की स्तुति के साथ रंगारंग आगाज

25 जनवरी 2020

दोस्तों के साथ लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल
Dehradun

दोस्तों संग मसूरी पहुंचीं 'छपाक' की रीयल करेक्टर लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल

24 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में ऊर्जा निगमों में नए कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगी सस्ती बिजली

24 जनवरी 2020

Alert on India Nepal border For Republic Day 2020
Dehradun

गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर अलर्ट, पुलिस-एसएसबी की संयुक्त चेकिंग जारी 

24 जनवरी 2020

मंत्री रेखा आर्य ने छात्राओं को दिए स्मार्टफोन
Dehradun

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर बेटियों को मिला तोहफा, मंत्री रेखा आर्य ने 307 मेधावी छात्राओं दिए स्मार्ट फोन

24 जनवरी 2020

सहारनपुर रोड मंड़ी के पास स्थित एक होटल में आयोजित संचार निगम एग्जीक्यूटिव एसोसिएशन के प्रांती?
Dehradun

स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति लेने वाले अधिकारी सम्मानित

25 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

पहाड़ में सोलर : बैंक लोन और भूमि को लेकर देहरादून में हो रहा मंथन

24 जनवरी 2020

आयकर विभाग (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः आयकर विभाग ने टीडीएस में पकड़ीं बड़ी खामियां, प्रदेश के छह संस्थानों से कागजात जब्त

24 जनवरी 2020

