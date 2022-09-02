Uksssc: RMS कंपनी को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की तैयारी, आयोग ने जारी किया कारण बताओ नोटिस

उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग की स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा के पेपर लीक मामले में आयोग अब आरएमएस सॉल्यूशंस, लखनऊ को ब्लैकलिस्ट करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके तहत आयोग ने कंपनी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has issued a show cause notice for blacklisting RMS Solutions, Lucknow, regarding the irregularities in the conduct of examinations conducted by USSSC. pic.twitter.com/SvPa2GkUVH