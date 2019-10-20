शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Three injured and two missing due to landslide near Chandikadhar in Rudraprayag

उत्तराखंडः रुद्रप्रयाग में भूस्खलन से तीन लोग घायल, दो लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 06:34 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के रुद्रप्रयाग में चंद्रिका धर के पास रविवार तड़के भूस्खलन होने के कारण तीन घायल हो गए हैं जबकि दो लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। घटना के बाद  राज्य आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल (एसडीआरएफ) और पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद हैं। फिलहाल सर्च ऑपरेशन चल रहा है।
