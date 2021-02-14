चमोली हादसाः तपोवन के टनल से दो शव हुए बरामद, तेज हुआ तलाशी अभियान

Uttarakhand | Two bodies have been recovered from the tunnel today. Search and rescue operations at Tapovan in Chamoli have been intensified following the recovery of the two bodies: Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria pic.twitter.com/MyieTrULyn— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.