Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   tapovan chamoli live updates 14 february glacier burst flash flood two bodies recovered from tunnel all updates of the day

चमोली हादसाः तपोवन के टनल से दो शव हुए बरामद, तेज हुआ तलाशी अभियान

Pooja Tripathi अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, देहरादून Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी
Updated Sun, 14 Feb 2021 08:04 AM IST
chamoli disaster
chamoli disaster - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तराखंड के तपोवन के चमोली में आई बाढ़ के बाद टनल में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान दो शव बरामद हुए हैं। चमोली की ज़िलाधिकारी स्वाति भदौरिया ने बताया कि टनल में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में दो शव बरामद हुए हैं, शवों को मुर्दाघर ले जाया जा चुका है। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन पर तेज़ी से काम चल रहा है।
city & states dehradun

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

