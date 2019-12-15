शहर चुनें

ऋषिकेश: दोस्त के निधन के बाद सांत्वना देने घर पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 02:04 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी रविवार को देहरादून के डोईवाला पहुंचे। यहां वे जाने माने व्यवसायी और अपने दोस्त की मौत के बाद उनके परिजनों को सांत्वना देने के लिए पहुंचे थे। उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी भी थीं। 
उन्होंने यहां पहुंचकर परिवार को ढांसस बंधाया और दोस्त की आत्मा की शांति के लिए कामना की। इसके बाद वे दिल्ली वापस लौट गए। बता दें कि ऋषिकेश के जाने माने व्यवसायी प्रमोद चौहान का 13 दिसंबर को निधन हो गया था। वे लंबे समय से बीमार थे और उनका इलाज चल रहा था। 
union minister mukhtar abbas naqvi mukhtar abbas naqvi ऋषिकेश केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
NIOS: open board 10th and 12th results declared
Dehradun

एनआईओएस: 10वीं व 12वीं का रिजल्ट हुआ जारी, अंकों के वेरिफिकेशन को करें आवेदन

राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षा संस्थान (एनआईओएस) के 10वीं व 12वीं का रिजल्ट आने के बाद अब मार्क्स वेरिफिकेशन का मौका है। इसके लिए 15 दिन के भीतर आवेदन किया जा सकता है।

15 दिसंबर 2019

Car fell into ditch in Mussoorie ITBP jawans called for rescue
Dehradun

मसूरी: दो स्कूटी सवार पर पहाड़ से गिरा पत्थर, एक महिला की मौत, दो बच्चों समेत चार लोग घायल

15 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में इन चार जिलों की कमान को लेकर भाजपा में घमासान

15 दिसंबर 2019

अनिल बलूनी
Dehradun

अमर उजाला एक्सक्लूसिव : पलायन रोकने के लिए हर विभाग का होगा एक्शन प्लान

15 दिसंबर 2019

भूकंप
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड: चमोली और रुद्रप्रयाग में भूकंप के झटकों से डोली धरती, दहशत में घरों से बाहर भागे लोग

13 दिसंबर 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

देवस्थानम प्रबंधन विधेयक को लेकर बाबा रामदेव ने उत्तराखंड सरकार को दी ये नसीहत

15 दिसंबर 2019

Nainital High court issued contempt notice to Ayurvedic Medical College Dehradun
Dehradun

आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल कॉलेज देहरादून को हाईकोर्ट ने जारी किया अवमानना नोटिस जारी 

14 दिसंबर 2019

सायबर थाना पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गये नौकरी के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले आरोपी
Dehradun

नौकरी के नाम पर ठगी में तीन गिरफ्तार

15 दिसंबर 2019

गुलदार की मौत
Dehradun

हरिद्वार-नजीबाबाद हाईवे पर सड़क हादसे में गुलदार की मौत, अब तक छह की जा चुकी जान

14 दिसंबर 2019

Rules of electricity connection will be changed from new year
Dehradun

नए साल से बदल जाएंगे बिजली कनेक्शन के नियम

15 दिसंबर 2019

Safalta

