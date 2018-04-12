शहर चुनें

गर्मियों में यहां जाएंगे तो भूल जाएंगे मसूरी का कैम्पटी फॉल

tiger fall
tiger fall - फोटो : AmarUjala
गर्मियों की छुट्टियों में उत्तराखंड घूमने का प्रोग्राम बना रहे हैं, तो याद रखिए कि सैरसपाटे के लिए यहां हिल क्विन मसूरी का सिर्फ कैम्फटी फॉल ही नहीं है। टाइगर फॉल के दीदार करेंगे तो कैम्फटी फॉल भूल जाएंगे।
बना लें प्रोग्राम
इस दिलकश और रोमांचक पर्यटक स्थल तक पहुंचने के लिए प्रोग्राम में बहुत ज्यादा बदलाव करने की जरूरत नहीं है। मसूरी घूमने आएंगे तो उसके साथ एक दिन टाइगर फॉल के लिए भी रख दें।

ऐसे पहुंच जाएंगे
टाइगर फॉल तक पहुंचने के लिए चकराता जाना होगा। देवदार और बांझ के घने जंगलों से घिरे इस अनूठे स्थल तक जाने के लिए देहरादून से करीब ९८ किमी की यात्रा पूरी करनी होगी। यहां से करीब २० किमी आगे जाने के बाद पांच किमी का पैदल रोमांचकारी ट्रैक करने के बाद टाइगर फॉल तक पहुंचा जा सकता है।

देश का सबसे ऊंचा डायरेक्ट फॉल
यहां पहुंचकर आप ऐसे झरने का दीदार करेंगे जो देश के सबसे ऊंचे सीधे गिरने वाले झरने के तौर पर शामिल है। करीब ३१२ फीट की ऊंचाई के इस झरने का अपना ही आनंद है।
