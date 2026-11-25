उत्तराखंड: हरदा ने बैणी भुली योजना पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- यह एक बार धोखा है, हम इससे बेहतर योजना लाएंगे
पूर्व सीएम ने बैणी भुली योजना पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि यह कोई योजना नहीं, बल्कि एक फ्रॉड है। इसके विकल्प के तौर पर, हम एक पूरी और ठोस योजना लाएंगे। हम महिलाओं के पूर्ण आर्थिक उत्थान को सुनिश्चित करेंगे।
विस्तार
उत्तराखंड में 2027 के विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले ग्रामीण महिलाओं के लिए लाई गई 'बैणी भुली योजना' पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता हरीश रावत ने सवाल उठाए हैं। एएनआई से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि 'बैनी भुली योजना' कोई योजना नहीं है; यह एक योजना के नाम पर दिया जाने वाला 'वन-टाइम' (एक बार का) भुगतान है। भाई, योजना कहां है? आप बस एक किस्त दे रहे हैं और दूसरी किस्त अगली सरकार पर छोड़ रहे हैं। हमारे राज्य में 58 लाख से ज़्यादा बहनें और महिलाएं हैं, और उनमें से आप सिर्फ 5 लाख को ही यह दे रहे हैं... क्या शहरी इलाकों में कोई 'बैणी भुली' नहीं रहती? आपने शहरी इलाकों को पूरी तरह से बाहर ही कर दिया है। इसलिए, यह कुछ भी नहीं है; यह बस एक बार का धोखा है।
#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On the 'Baini Bhuli Yojana' for rural women ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "This 'Baini Bhuli Yojana' is not a scheme; this is a one-time payout being given under the guise of a scheme. Where is the scheme, brother? You are giving one instalment and leaving the second instalment to the next government. There are more than 58 lakh sisters and women in our state, and out of them you are giving it to only 5 lakh... Does no 'Baini Bhuli' live here in urban areas? You have completely excluded urban areas. So this is nothing; this is a one-time deception. This is not a scheme; it is a fraud. As an alternative to this, we will bring a full-fledged scheme; we will ensure the complete economic upliftment of women..."— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026