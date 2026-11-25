#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On the 'Baini Bhuli Yojana' for rural women ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "This 'Baini Bhuli Yojana' is not a scheme; this is a one-time payout being given under the guise of a scheme. Where is the scheme, brother? You are giving one instalment and leaving the second instalment to the next government. There are more than 58 lakh sisters and women in our state, and out of them you are giving it to only 5 lakh... Does no 'Baini Bhuli' live here in urban areas? You have completely excluded urban areas. So this is nothing; this is a one-time deception. This is not a scheme; it is a fraud. As an alternative to this, we will bring a full-fledged scheme; we will ensure the complete economic upliftment of women..."