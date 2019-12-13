शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड: चमोली और रुद्रप्रयाग में भूकंप के झटकों से डोली धरती, दहशत में घरों से बाहर भागे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चमोली/रुद्रप्रयाग Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 05:50 PM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
उत्तराखंड के चमोली और रुद्रप्रयाग में शुक्रवार शाम को भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। चमोली में 4 बजकर 57 मिनट पर भूकंप का झटका महसूस हुआ तो करीब पांच बजे उखीमठ से रुद्रपयाग तक भी तेज झटके महसूस हुए। 
भूकंप का झटका महसूस होने पर लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल गए। इससे पहले 24 नवंबर और 8 दिसंबर और  6 दिसंबर को नाचनी में व 19 नवंबर को कुमाऊं के पिथौरागढ़ में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे। भूकंप से किसी भी प्रकार के नुकसान की अभी कोई सूचना नहीं है।










