नरेंद्रनगर में कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, एक महिला की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 07:41 PM IST
ऋषिकेश- चंबा मार्ग पर हुए इस हादसे नरेंद्रनगर के पास  एक कार के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। हादसे शाम के समय का बताया जा रहा है। कार में सवार एक मह‌िला की मौत और तीन अन्य के घायल होने की सूचना है। पुल‌िस दल मौके पर पहुंच गया। जानकारी के मुताब‌िक, यह हादसा नरेंद्रनगर स्थ‌ित पीटीसी कॉलेज को जाने वाली सड़क पर हुआ।
 
