उत्तराखंड: आज तड़के भूकंप से डोली उत्तरकाशी, 3.2 मैग्निट्यूड थी तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 09:40 AM IST
भूकंप
आज तड़के उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी जिले में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। तीव्रता 3.2 मैग्निट्यूड मापी गई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार सुबह करीब चार बजकर छह मिनट पर उत्तरकाशी और रुद्रप्रयाग के सीमा क्षेत्र में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए।

आईएमडी के अनुसार सुबह चार बजकर छह मिनट पर आए भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.2 मापी गई। भूकंप के झटके हल्के होने के कारण लोगों को इनका पता नहीं चल पाया। किसी नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है।

uttarkashi earthquake
GB Pant and Kumaun University are in 350 universities of BRICS country
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कुमाऊं और जीबी पंत कृषि विवि टॉप 350 ब्रिक्स विश्वविद्यालयों में शामिल

खामियों में सुधार के साथ आधुनिक हो रहे कुमाऊं विश्वविद्यालय, नैनीताल और जीबी पंत कृषि विश्वविद्यालय पंतनगर ने ब्रिक्स देशों के 350 सर्वश्रेष्ठ विश्वविद्यालयों की सूची में स्थान बनाया है।

16 अक्टूबर 2018

cricket
Local Sports

विजय मर्चेंट ट्रॉफी: बीसीसीआई ने पहले दो मैच के लिए अंडर-16 टीम की घोषित, दिव्यम होंगे कप्तान

16 अक्टूबर 2018

aiims rishikesh
Dehradun

अमर उजाला की खबर का असर: जागा एम्स प्रशासन, शुरू हुई शौचालय और फाउंटेन की सफाई

16 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

पागल कुत्ते ने सात साल के मासूम को किया लहूलुहान, बचाने गए पांच लोगों पर भी किया हमला

16 अक्टूबर 2018

badrinath dham
Dehradun

विजयादशमी पर घोषित होगी बदरीनाथ -केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद होने की तिथि

16 अक्टूबर 2018

कन्या धन योजना का धन बीच में ही गायब
Dehradun

कन्या धन योजना का धन बीच में ही गायब

16 अक्टूबर 2018

उत्तराखंड प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्य्क्ष प्रीतम सिंह
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: निकाय चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस ने कसी कमर, जिला स्तर बैठकों का दौर जारी

15 अक्टूबर 2018

सोलर प्लांट
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: अब पहाड़ों में भी लगेंगे पांच मेगावाट के सौर ऊर्जा संयंत्र

15 अक्टूबर 2018

MONAL
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड सरकार को राज्य पक्षी मोनाल से मोह नहीं, आंकड़े कर रहे तस्दीक

15 अक्टूबर 2018

कमाल हसन अली
Dehradun

‘कमाल’ ने नेशनल रिवर राफ्टिंग में दिखाया कमाल, जीता सिल्वर और कांस्य पदक

16 अक्टूबर 2018

