शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   जीपीएस से रखी जाएगी ईवीएम पर नजर

जीपीएस से रखी जाएगी ईवीएम पर नजर

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 02:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान निर्वाचन अधिकारी व कर्मचारी ईवीएम के साथ ही इधर उधर न जा सकें, इसके लिए केंद्रीय निर्वाचन आयोग ने जीपीएस के जरिए निगरानी करने की हिदायत सभी मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को दी है। केंद्रीय निर्वाचन आयोग के इस आदेश पर पहल भी शुरू कर दी है।
अपर जिलाधिकारी प्रशासन एवं उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी रामजीशरण शर्मा ने बताया कि लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान ईवीएम की जीपीएस के जरिए ट्रैकिंग की जाएगी। ईवीएम की जीपीएस के जरिए निगरानी की जा सके, इसके लिए नोडल अधिकारी के साथ ही कर्मचारियों की तैनाती कर दी गई है। जीपीएस से इस बात का पता चलाया जाएगा कि पीठासीन व मतदान अधिकारी ईवीएम के साथ ही सीधे मतदान केंद्राें पर जाएं, न कि इन मशीनों के साथ कही ऐसी जगह चले जाएं जो लोक प्रतिनिधित्व कानून का उल्लंघन के दायरे में आता हो। जीपीएस के लिए कंप्यूटर प्रोग्रामर इंदु सेमवाल, हिमस्वेता राणा, दिनेश कंजोलिया, निर्मला पांडे, मुकेश तिवारी को शामिल किया गया है।

Recommended

Travel

दिल्ली की नाइटलाइफ के लिए बेहतरीन हैं ये पांच कैफे, संगीत से लेकर ड्रिंक तक सब अनोखा

23 मार्च 2019

delhi nightlife
delhi nightlife
delhi nightlife
delhi nightlife
Travel

दिल्ली की नाइटलाइफ के लिए बेहतरीन हैं ये पांच कैफे, संगीत से लेकर ड्रिंक तक सब अनोखा

23 मार्च 2019

Entertainment

स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी पद्मश्री अजय ठाकुर की शादी तय, सचिन बनेंगे बराती

23 मार्च 2019
Entertainment

स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी पद्मश्री अजय ठाकुर की शादी तय, सचिन बनेंगे बराती

23 मार्च 2019

Himachal Girl Sheetal in bollywood movie Chhichhore with shraddha kapoor
Shimla

सफाई कर्मी की बेटी ने बॉलीवुड में जमाई धाक, श्रद्धा कपूर के साथ दिखेगी शीतल

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
शहीद ए आजम भगत सिंह
Chandigarh

शहीद भगत सिंह का घर आपने देखा क्या, अगर नहीं तो ये रहीं तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2019

Negative energy
Vaastu

इन चीजों का गलती से भी न करें आपस में साझा, शुरू हो जाता है आपका बुरा समय

23 मार्च 2019

एनडीए
India News

बिहार: एनडीए ने किया उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुरेश चन्द जैन और आशा नौटियाल भाजपा में शामिल
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तराखंड सीएम की मौजूदगी में भाजपा में तीनों नेताओं की हुई घर वापसी

2017 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों के खिलाफ ताल ठोकने वाले दो पूर्व विधायक आशा नौटियाल व सुरेश चंद्र जैन तथा एक पूर्व दायित्वधारी संदीप गुप्ता की घर वापसी हो गई है।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कार्यक्रम के दौरान त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत व अजय भट्ट
Dehradun

जो 55 साल में नहीं हुआ वह 55 महीने में कर दिखाया : त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत

23 मार्च 2019

झंडा मेला क्षेत्र में वाहनों के आवागमन पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध
Dehradun

झंडा मेला क्षेत्र में वाहनों के आवागमन पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध

24 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव के कारण कई परीक्षाओं की तिथियां बदलीं
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव के कारण कई परीक्षाओं की तिथियां बदलीं

24 मार्च 2019

hemkund sahib yatra starts from first june 2019
Dehradun

25 मई के बजाए अब एक जून को शुरू होगी श्री हेमकुंट साहिब यात्रा 

23 मार्च 2019

दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगाया श्री दरबार साहिब
Dehradun

दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगाया श्री दरबार साहिब

24 मार्च 2019

सुंदर और अनुराग ने 400 मीटर में मारी बाजी
Dehradun

सुंदर और अनुराग ने 400 मीटर में मारी बाजी

24 मार्च 2019

कंबाइंड इप्लाइज ने नरेंद्र एकेडमी को हराया
Dehradun

कंबाइंड इप्लाइज ने नरेंद्र एकेडमी को हराया

24 मार्च 2019

अब राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार प्राप्त शिक्षकों को सेवा विस्तार नहीं
Dehradun

अब राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार प्राप्त शिक्षकों को सेवा विस्तार नहीं

24 मार्च 2019

दून की गरिमा ने गेट में हासिल किया चौथा स्थान
Dehradun

दून की गरिमा ने गेट में हासिल किया चौथा स्थान

24 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

देहरादून में रक्षा मंत्री ने विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना,कहा अफवाहों पर ना दें ध्यान

केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने देहरादून में पूर्व सैनिकों को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान रक्षामंत्री ने सैनिकों को संबोधित करते हुए देश की जनता से अनुरोध किया कि लोग झूठ फैलाने वालों पर विश्वास ना करें।

4 मार्च 2019

केदारनाथ 1:29

देखिए बर्फ से ढके केदारनाथ धाम का अद्भुत नजारा

25 फरवरी 2019

दुर्घटना 0:32

कार पर गिरा पेड़, दो महिलाओं की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

रामदेव 1:40

पाकिस्तान पर बरसे योग गुरु रामदेव, सरकार से की ये मांग

24 फरवरी 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:09

उत्तराखंड के खेल मंत्री अरविंद पांडेय ने दिया ये बेतुका बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

Related

गिरीश के शतक से देहरा कंबाइंड की जीत
Dehradun

गिरीश के शतक से देहरा कंबाइंड की जीत

24 मार्च 2019

नजर खान मेमोरियल यूथ कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट एक से
Dehradun

नजर खान मेमोरियल यूथ कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट एक से

24 मार्च 2019

प्रेरणा व मो. इरेल ने जीता टेनिस एकल का खिताब
Dehradun

प्रेरणा व मो. इरेल ने जीता टेनिस एकल का खिताब

24 मार्च 2019

पुल निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं होने पर भड़के लोग
Dehradun

पुल निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं होने पर भड़के लोग

24 मार्च 2019

उतराखंड ने नागालैंड को हराया
Dehradun

उतराखंड ने नागालैंड को हराया

24 मार्च 2019

छठी बार अध्यक्ष चुने गए रजत अग्रवाल
Dehradun

छठी बार अध्यक्ष चुने गए रजत अग्रवाल

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.