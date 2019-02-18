शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   लोनिवि ने शुरू किया मार्ग का सुधारीकरण

लोनिवि ने शुरू किया मार्ग का सुधारीकरण

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 01:54 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, साहिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लोक निर्माण विभाग ने रविवार को साहिया मुख्य बाजार में मार्ग के सुधारीकरण का कार्य शुरू किया। अमर उजाला में रविवार के अंक में प्रमुखता से समाचार प्रकाशित होने के बाद लोनिवि के अधिकारियों ने सड़क पर पड़े बड़े-बड़े गड्ढों को भरने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया। इससे स्थानीय व्यापारियों और लोगों को परेशानी से निजात मिलेगी।
जौनसार बावर परगने के केंद्र बिंदु साहिया में लंबे समय से मुख्य बाजार की सड़क खस्ताहाल थी। यहां पूरे बाजार में सड़क की पेंटिंग उखड़ने के साथ ही गड्ढे पड़ गए थे। गड्ढों में बारिश का पानी भरने से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। साथ ही जर्जर सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का कारण भी बन रही थी। साहिया बाजार से होकर जौनसार-बावर परगने के एक दर्जन से अधिक गांवों को यातायाता का संचालन होता है। साथ ही यहां कृषि उत्पादन मंडी परिषद होने के चलते ग्रामीण काश्तकार अपनी नगदी फसलें बेचने आते हैं। ऐसे में मुख्य सड़क जर्जर होने से यहां आने वाले लोगों को भी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही थी। हालांकि, अभी गड्ढों को सिर्फ मिट्टी से ही भरा जा रहा है। लोनिवि के अधिशासी अभियंता डीपी सिंह ने बताया कि मौसम खुलने के बाद सड़क पर डामरीकरण का कार्य शुरू करा दिया जाएगा।

Recommended

शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

PHOTOS वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि: इस बेटी का जज्बा और लोगों का खौलता खून बयां कर रहा है दर्द

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#PulwamaAttack : शहीद की अंतिम दर्शन की ये तस्वीरें देख भर आएगा हर हिंदुस्तानी का दिल

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रहलाद मोदी
Kanpur

प्रधानमंत्री के भाई प्रहलाद मोदी ने पाकिस्तान पर बोला करारा हमला, अपने भाई के लिए कही ये बात

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Vande Bharat Express takes place rajdhani express for india in varanasi
Varanasi

राजधानी ट्रेन की जगह लेगी 'वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस', तस्वीरों में देखें इस रेलगाड़ी की खूबियां

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी आईईडी ब्लास्ट: मेजर की शादी के कार्ड बांटने गए थे पिता, लौटे तो आई शहादत की खबर

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

पुलवामा के 40 शहीदों के परिवार के लिए सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने की सराहना

17 फरवरी 2019

किरण रिजिजू
pulwama martyr
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

पुलवामा के 40 शहीदों के परिवार के लिए सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने की सराहना

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मृतक व विलाप करते परिजन
Dehradun

दिनदहाड़े मैरिज हाल संचालक की हत्या, बचाव में आए बेटे को भी गोली मारी, भारी फोर्स तैनात

असलहों से लैस दबंगों ने दिनदहाड़े अंधाधुंध फायरिंग करके मैरिज हाल संचालक मोहम्मद हनीफ अंसारी की हत्या कर दी। हमलावरों ने बचाव में आए उसके बेटे को भी गोली मार दी, जिसे गंभीर हालत में रामपुर के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
टीचर कॉलोनी में पेयजल संकट
Dehradun

टीचर कॉलोनी में पेयजल संकट

18 फरवरी 2019

छात्राओं ने जानी थ्री डी फिल्म की खूबियां
Dehradun

छात्राओं ने जानी थ्री डी फिल्म की खूबियां

18 फरवरी 2019

छात्रों को दी पोक्सो और किशोर अधिनियम की जानकारी
Dehradun

छात्रों को दी पोक्सो और किशोर अधिनियम की जानकारी

18 फरवरी 2019

छात्रों ने ली खेती की जानकारी
Dehradun

छात्रों ने ली खेती की जानकारी

18 फरवरी 2019

एसबीआई
Dehradun

नए डेबिट कार्ड में भी सेंधमारी की आशंका, एसबीआई ने ग्राहकों को किया अलर्ट

12 फरवरी 2019

court
Dehradun

ढैंचा बीज घोटाला: एक और याचिका दायर, अब हाईकोर्ट की निगरानी में होगी जांच

17 फरवरी 2019

फर्जी डिग्री वाले बर्खास्त शिक्षक होंगे बहाल
Dehradun

फर्जी डिग्री वाले बर्खास्त शिक्षक होंगे बहाल

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला: कश्मीरी छात्राओं ने लगाए पाकिस्तान के समर्थन में नारे
Dehradun

पुलवामा हमला: कश्मीरी छात्राओं ने लगाए पाकिस्तान के समर्थन में नारे

17 फरवरी 2019

गबन के आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Dehradun

पृथ्वी क्रेडिट कोऑपरेटिव सोसायटी का निदेशक और प्रबंधक गिरफ्तार, पढ़िए पूरा मामला

15 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

कैंसर ने दो साल पहले छीन ली थी जीभ, फिर भी इनके नगमों के दीवाने हैं सैकड़ों लोग

कैंसर... एक ऐसी बीमारी है, जिसकी पुष्टि एक आम इंसान को तोड़ कर रख देती है। लेकिन इस दुनिया में कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो इस बीमारी को मात दे चुके हैं। ऐसे ही एक आदमी से हम आपको मिलवाने जा रहे हैं, जिनका नाम है संदीप गोयल।

9 फरवरी 2019

शराब 2:16

यूपी- उत्तराखंड में जहरीली शराब का कहर, बेहिसाब हो रही मौतों पर उठे सवाल

9 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:32

भारी बर्फबारी से आधा ढका केदारनाथ धाम, माइनस 4 डिग्री से भी नीचे पहुंचा तापमान

5 फरवरी 2019

मोहन भागवत 00:59

चार दिवसीय दौरे पर देहरादून पहुंचे आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत

5 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 2:39

राम मंदिर को लेकर अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना, कहा स्टैंड साफ करें राहुल

2 फरवरी 2019

Related

trivendra singh rawat
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में खुलेगी नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी: मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत

17 फरवरी 2019

उतराखंड आयुर्वेद विवि में 30 उपचारिकाओं का चयन
Dehradun

उतराखंड आयुर्वेद विवि में 30 उपचारिकाओं का चयन

17 फरवरी 2019

श्रीनगर-काशीपुर ट्रांसमिशन लाइन परियोजना को मंजूरी
Dehradun

श्रीनगर-काशीपुर ट्रांसमिशन लाइन परियोजना को मंजूरी

17 फरवरी 2019

तबादले
Dehradun

शिक्षकों के लिए खुशखबरी, गंभीर बीमार 74 शिक्षकों का मनचाहे स्थानों पर तबादला

13 फरवरी 2019

अफगानिस्तान की टीम
Local Sports

टी-20 के लिए देहरादून पहुंची अफगानिस्तान की मुख्य टीम, 21 को आयरलैंड से होगा मुकाबला

13 फरवरी 2019

kisan samman nidhi yojana for rudrapur farmer
Dehradun

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि के दायरे में रुद्रपुर के 1.9 लाख किसान

14 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.