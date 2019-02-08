शहर चुनें

विश्व शांति की कामना को किया हवन पूजन

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 01:28 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/विकासनगर।
श्री नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर हरबर्टपुर के प्रथम स्थापना दिवस पर बृहस्पतिवार को हवन पूजन किया गया। इस दौरान श्रद्धालुओं ने विश्व शांति के लिए हवन कुंड में आहुतियां डालीं।
पंडित चीनू गौतम ने बताया कि हवन से वातावरण की शुद्धि के साथ ही बीमारियों का नाश होता है। कहा कि जात पात की भावना से ऊपर उठकर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को प्राणि मात्र की सेवा करनी चाहिए व सभी धार्मिक स्थलों की यात्रा कर पूजन करना चाहिए। हवन पूजन में शिरकत कर रहे नगर पालिका सभासद विपुल अग्रवाल ने कहा कि जीवन में शुचिता व अनुशासन लाने के लिए धार्मिक मान्यताओं का निर्वहन जरूरी है। हवन के बाद श्रद्धालुओं के लिए भंडारा आयोजित किया गया। इस दौरान नवनिर्वाचित मंदिर समिति के अध्यक्ष अवतार सिंह गुरुंग, उपाध्यक्ष चमन सिंह नेगी, सचिव सुधा शर्मा, सह सचिव शांति नेगी, प्रभा चौहान, कोषाध्यक्ष गौरव वर्मा, सह कोषाध्यक्ष रश्मि सेमवाल, लक्ष्मी नेगी, ऑडीटर अनुराधा उपाध्याय, सुनीता थापा आदि मौजूद रहे।

