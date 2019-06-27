World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा के आउट होने पर मचा बवाल, पत्नी ऋतिका ने भी जताई नाराजगी

Disappointed @ImRo45 & his wife @ritssajdeh after #RohitSharma was given out..— Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@IamRs45Fc) June 27, 2019
Hard Luck Champ Rohit😪#INDvsWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/sAWsLORS7p
Poor decision by third umpire pls take a action against them it was clearly not out bad day for @ImRo45 💔💔💔 #RohitSharma #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/XsnxeU9fIx— ADDICTED to HITMAN (@ROHITIANPLANET) June 27, 2019
Meanwhile Rohit Sharma looking for Third Umpire on his return dressing room.— Abhay Anand 🇮🇳 (@ABHAY_1987) June 27, 2019
Why can ICC use hot-spot technology. #INDvsWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/SpDLB91L6r
Third umpire be like #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TaLXUOJiei— rohit sandhu (@rohitsandhu44) June 27, 2019
England board : india should lose ,but rohit is in form— Likith 45 🇮🇳 (@45Likith) June 27, 2019
Icc: there is one guy
Worst umpiring #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Jk7G6OybVh
We are searching tv 3rd umpire #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/VmQ9QKHPFc— Mukesh Amrito (@imkamrito) June 27, 2019
Itna space to Mumbai local ke rush hour me nahi hota Jitna ball bat me hai #RohitSharma #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/zaxVsnspCI— Milind Prasad (@imMPRASAD) June 27, 2019
#IndvsWI#RohitSharma given out by third umpire after using new technology pic.twitter.com/ppJ4Md0mH7— NaughtyBoy (@Godiswatching19) June 27, 2019
Even umpire got frustated by seeing tv umpire decision . But rohit simply smiled and went back ....— RUDRA RAJU (@Shashank654) June 27, 2019
HITMANN 🔥❤️ #INDvsWI #notout #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/10LcZQcCiQ
Umpire and third umpire while West Indies review today. #INDvsWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/JEqFqfX2Mc— Biraj Lahkar (@birajlahkar) June 27, 2019
#CWC19 #INDvsWI— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) June 27, 2019
Every #TeamIndia fans to third umpire who gave out to #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/1N4lrxJHKB
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ मुकाबले में भी संकट की घड़ी में टीम को संभाल नहीं सके और आउट हो गए, इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया ने शंकर जमकर ट्रोल कर दिया। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको कुछ मजेदार कॉमेंट्स।
27 जून 2019