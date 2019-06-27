शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा के आउट होने पर मचा बवाल, पत्नी ऋतिका ने भी जताई नाराजगी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 07:02 PM IST
रोहित शर्मा आउट
रोहित शर्मा आउट - फोटो : social Media
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच विश्व कप में मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड में खेले जा रहे मुकाबले के दौरान ऐसा मौका आया जिसने मैच देख रहे सभी को हैरान कर दिया। दरअसल, भारतीय पारी के दौरान छठे ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर रोहित शर्मा को थर्ड अंपायर ने आउट दे दिया। जिसके बाद स्टेडियम में मौजूद रोहित की वाइफ ऋतिका सजदेह ने चौंकाने वाला रिएक्शन दिया।
wi vs india 2019 rohit sharma ritika sajdeh indian cricket team west indies vs india world cup 2019 world cup 2019 rohit sharma out in today match video cricket world cup 2019
