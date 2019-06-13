शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: India New zealand match may washed out due to rain, social media reacts on world cup

World Cup 2019: बारिश की लुका-छिपी से झुंझलाए फैंस, बोले- इंद्रदेव अब रहम करो

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 07:10 PM IST
बारिश के बाद बने मीम
बारिश के बाद बने मीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
नॉटिंघम में भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच खेले जाने वाले मुकाबले में बारिश विलेन बन गई है। बादल लुका छिपी खेल रहे हैं। मैदान से जैसे ही कवर्स हटाए जाते हैं तो बारिश फिर से आ धमकती है। फैंस के चेहरे पर निराशा साफ झलक रही है। अभी तक तय नहीं हो पाया है कि मैच कब शुरू होगा और कितने ओवर्स का होगा। अब मायूस फैंस बारिश से बर्बाद होने जा रहे इस मैच की सारी भड़ास सोशल मीडिया पर निकाल रहे हैं। कुछ तो ICC को ट्रोल करने से भी नहीं कतरा रहे। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट
india vs new zealand world cup match indian cricket team icc world cup 2019 live cricket world cup 2019 ind vs nz world cup social media reactions
क्रिकेट समाचार
 
