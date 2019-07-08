शहर चुनें

विराट की पत्नी अनुष्का ने पूछा चौका का सिग्नल, लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर बना दिया मजाक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 06:06 PM IST
अनुष्का शर्मा
अनुष्का शर्मा - फोटो : social Media
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ विश्व कप मैच में टीम इंडिया को सपोर्ट करने पहुंची कप्तान विराट कोहली की पत्नी और अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा, कुछ ऐसा करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हो गई, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनका मजाक बन गया। 
दरअसल मैच के दौरान जब टीम इंडिया बल्लेबाजी कर रही थी, तब चौका लगा और अनुष्का शर्मा ताली बजाने लगी इसी दौरान उन्होंने अपने बगल में बैठे दोस्त से पूछा कि चौके का सिग्नल क्या होता है, इसके बाद दोनों हंसने लगे। वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो पर लोग खूब मजाक बना रहे हैं और कह रहे हैं कि टीम इंडिया के कप्तान की पत्नी को चौके का सिग्नल भी नहीं पता।
लोगों के मजेदार रिएक्शन
अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

