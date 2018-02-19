अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA: अफ्रीका को रौंदकर 'कोहली ब्रिगेड' की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा, इस तरह मनाया जश्न

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 01:18 PM IST
virat kohli and other members celebrate first t20i victory in style
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को जोहानसबर्ग के न्यू वांडरर्स स्टेडियम में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को पहले टी20 इंटरनेशनल में 28 रन से मात दी। इस तरह 'कोहली ब्रिगेड' ने तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बनाई। 
शिखर धवन ने अपने टी20 इंटरनेशनल करियर का चौथा अर्धशतक जमाया जबकि भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने पहली बार फटाफट क्रिकेट में पांच विकेट झटके। यह दोनों ही खिलाड़ी टीम इंडिया की जीत के असली हीरो रहे।





जीत से खुश टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने टीम के सदस्यों के साथ डिनर करके जश्न मनाया। कप्तान कोहली ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर डिनर का फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'अच्छी जीत के बाद पिछली रात टीम के साथ डिनर किया।'

सुरेश रैना और शिखर धवन ने फैंस को दिया शानदार मैसेज
virat kohli shikhar dhawan bhuvneshwar kumar indvsa

