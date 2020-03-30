शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Pledge Support to PM and CM COVID-19 Relief Funds

आखिरकार विराट और अनुष्का भी आए मदद को आगे, कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ किया गुप्त दान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 11:58 AM IST
विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
चौतरफा आलोचनाओं का सामना करने के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और उनकी एक्ट्रेस पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा ने भी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ आर्थिक सहयोग देने का एलान कर ही दिया। हालांकि इस सेलिब्रिटी जोड़ी ने यह खुलासा नहीं किया कि दोनों कितने पैसों की मदद कर रहे हैं। सोमवार सुबह अपने-अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर दोनों ने एक ही तरह की बात लिखी'
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली अनुष्का शर्मा विराट कोहली अनुष्का शर्मा virat kohli anushka sharma
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Kavita Kaushik and Ramayan
Television

'रामायण' के दोबारा प्रसारण पर कविता के ट्वीट पर मचा था बवाल, अब वीडियो में बोलीं- 'इसमें कौन सी बेइज्जती...'

30 मार्च 2020

कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गौबा
India News

लॉकडाउन को बढ़ाने पर बोले कैबिनेट सचिव- मैं ऐसी रिपोर्ट्स पढ़कर हैरान हूं

30 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
सजा के रूप में नाली साफ करता युवक
Moradabad

यूपी लॉकडाउन: युवक ने रात में फोन कर पुलिस से मंगवाए समोसे, भारी पड़ा व्यवस्था का दुरुपयोग

30 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस इन इंडिया
India News

Coronavirus India Live: देश में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1000 के पार, अब तक 27 की मौत

30 मार्च 2020

कनिका कपूर
Bollywood

सामने आई कनिका कपूर की चौथी कोरोना रिपोर्ट, देखकर परेशान हुए घरवाले

30 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Italy Ground Zero Report : Coronavirus, migration, deaths, Helpless, Family, Last Time, Havoc, Increased Infected
World

इटली से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट : ‘पलायन न होता तो आज जैसे हालात न होते’, यही है खतरे की घंटी

30 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस- सांकेतिक
World

वुहान में मिली कोरोना की ‘पेशेंट-जीरो’, कहा-वायरस रोक सकती थी चीनी सरकार

30 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस: पलायन
India News

पलायन पर केंद्र सख्त: राज्यों-जिलों की सीमाएं सील, उल्लंघन पर डीएम और एसपी सीधे होंगे जिम्मेदार

30 मार्च 2020

shilpa shetty
Bollywood

Coronavirus: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने दिखाई दरियादिली, रिलीफ फंड में दान कर दिए इतने रुपये

30 मार्च 2020

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

25 करोड़ का दान देने के बाद आया अक्षय कुमार का बयान, बोले- 'ये योगदान मेरी मां की तरफ से भारत माता को है'

30 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited