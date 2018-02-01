अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Under-19 World Cup due to rain cancelled match pakistan gets third position against Afghanistan

U-19 World cup: बारिश की भेंट चढ़ा मैच, पाकिस्तान को मिला तीसरा स्थान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:28 PM IST
Under-19 World Cup due to rain cancelled match pakistan gets third position against Afghanistan
पाकिस्तान अंडर-19
अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में तीसरे स्थान के लिए अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के बीच क्वींसटाउन में खेले जाने वाला मैच बारिश वजह से रद्द कर दिया गया। ग्रुप स्तर पर नेट रन रेट के हिसाब से पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान से आगे था, जिसके चलते पाकिस्तान को तीसरा स्थान दे दिया गया। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तानी टीम का अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप में अभियान समाप्त हो गया।

गौरतलब है कि ग्रुप डी में अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को हराया था, लेकिन बाद में शानदार वापसी करते हुए पाक ने आयरलैंड और श्रीलंका को मात देकर ग्रुप में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल कर लिया। टॉस से पहले भारी बारिश के बाद मैच शुरू होने की उम्मीदें बहुत कम नजर आई। जिसके बाद मैच को रद्द कर दिया गया।

इससे पहले अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान को तीन बार एशिया कप में हराया है और 1 बार इसी वर्ल्ड कपमें शिकस्त दी है। अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप208 का मुख्य मुकाबला अभी होना बाकी है। टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 3 फरवरी को फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाएगा।

सेमीफाइनल में टीम इंडिया ने चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को 203 रन के विशाल अंतर से हराकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर किया था। बहरहाल, टीम इंडिया की अभी तक के परफॉर्म को देखते हुए उम्मीद जताई जा रही है की टीम इंडिया वर्ल्ड कप में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मात दे सकती है।
under-19 world cup pakistan afghanistan

