SL vs PAK 1st Test: पाकिस्तान को 365 दिन बाद टेस्ट में मिली पहली जीत, फैंस ने कसा तंज, बोले- यह तो चमत्कार है

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गॉल Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 20 Jul 2023 06:24 PM IST
सार

पाकिस्तान ने पिछला टेस्ट एक साल पहले यानी 20 जुलाई 2022 में गॉल में ही श्रीलंका के खिलाफ ही जीता था। अब 20 जुलाई 2023 को उसने फिर से श्रीलंका के खिलाफ गॉल में ही जीत हासिल की है। इस बीच पाकिस्तान की टीम ने सात टेस्ट खेले और चार में हार मिली। दो टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहे।

Twitter Reacts As Pakistan Achieve First Test Win In 365 Days against SriLanka; PAK vs SL 1st Test Memes
पाकिस्तान को जीत दिलाने के बाद इमाम और सलमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
नए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप साइकिल (2023-25) में पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका ने भी अपने-अपने अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी है। दोनों टीमों के बीच दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला गॉल में खेला गाय। इस मैच को पाकिस्तान ने चार विकेट से जीत लिया है। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए श्रीलंका ने अपनी पहली पारी में 312 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में पाकिस्तान ने अपनी पहली पारी में 461 रन बनाए और 149 रन की बढ़त हासिल की। श्रीलंका ने दूसरी पारी में 279 रन बनाए और 131 रन का लक्ष्य रखा। जवाब में पाकिस्तान ने छह विकेट गंवाकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। पाकिस्तान को टेस्ट में यह जीत 365 दिनों के बाद मिली है। 

पाकिस्तान ने पिछला टेस्ट एक साल पहले यानी 20 जुलाई 2022 में गॉल में ही श्रीलंका के खिलाफ ही जीता था। अब 20 जुलाई 2023 को उसने फिर से श्रीलंका के खिलाफ गॉल में ही जीत हासिल की है। इस बीच पाकिस्तान की टीम ने सात टेस्ट खेले और चार में हार मिली। दो टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहे। सिर्फ एक टेस्ट में पाकिस्तान को जीत मिली। अब इस टीम की जीत पर सोशल मीडिया पर तंज भी कसे जा रहे हैं और पाकिस्तान की टीम का मजाक भी उड़ाया जा रहा है। 

गॉल टेस्ट में श्रीलंका ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया था। टीम की शुरुआत खराब रही थी और 54 रन तक श्रीलंकाई टीम ने चार विकेट गंवा दिए थे। निशान मदुषका चार रन, कप्तान चमिका करुणारत्ने 29 रन, कुसल मेंडिस 12 रन और दिनेश चांदीमल एक रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद एंजेलो मैथ्यूज और धनंजय डिसिल्वा ने मिलकर पांचवें विकेट के लिए 131 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। मैथ्यूज 64 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद धनंजय ने समरविक्रमा के साथ मिलकर छठे विकेट के लिए 57 रन जोड़े। इस बीच धनंजय ने शतक पूरा किया।

समरविक्रमा 36 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। रमेश मेंडिस पांच रन, प्रभात जयसूर्या चार रन और कसुन रजिथा आठ रन बनाकर आउट हुए। धनंजय 214 गेंदों में 12 चौके और तीन छक्के की मदद से 122 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। वहीं, विश्वा फर्नांडो 21 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। पाकिस्तान की ओर से शाहीन अफरीदी, नसीम शाह और अबरार अहमद ने तीन-तीन विकेट लिए। वहीं, अगहा सलमान को एक विकेट मिला।
 

पाकिस्तान को भी उनकी पहली पारी में खराब शुरुआत मिली। 101 रन तक टीम ने पांच अहम विकेट गंवा दिए थे। असद शफीक 19 रन, इमाम उल हक एक रन, शान मसूद 39 रन, बाबर आजम 13 रन और सरफराज अहमद 17 रन बना सके। इसके बाद साउद शकील और अगह सलमान ने छठे विकेट के लिए 177 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। सलमान 83 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। वहीं, शकील ने दोहरा शतक लगाया। हालांकि, दूसरे छोर से विकेट गिरते रहे। नौमान अली 25 रन, शाहीन अफरीदी नौ रन, नसीम शाह छह रन और अबरार अहमद 10 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। साउद शकील ने 208 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। उन्होंने अपनी पारी में 19 चौके लगाए। श्रीलंका की ओर से रमेश मेंडिस ने पांच विकेट लिए। वहीं, प्रभात जयसूर्या को तीन विकेट मिले। विश्वा फर्नांडो और रजिथा को एक-एक विकेट मिला।

श्रीलंका की टीम ने अपनी दूसरी पारी में 279 रन बनाए। मदुशका ने 52 रन और कप्तान करुणारत्ने ने 20 रन की पारी खेली। कुसल मेंडिस 18 रन, मैथ्यूज सात रन और दिनेश चांदीमल ने 28 रन की पारी खेली। धनंजय ने दूसरी पारी में भी शानदार खेला और 118 गेंदों में 10 चौके और दो छक्के की मदद से 82 रन बनाए। समरविक्रमा ने 11 रन, रजिथा पांच रन और प्रभात जयसूर्या ने 10 रन करी पारी खेली। रमेश मेंडिस ने 42 रन बनाए। पाकिस्तान की ओर से अबरार और नौमान ने तीन-तीन विकेट लिए। वहीं, शाहीन और सलमान को दो-दो विकेट मिले। 

131 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी पाकिस्तान की टीम ने 38 रन पर तीन विकेट गंवा दिए थे। अब्दुल्ला शफीक आठ रन, शान मसूद सात रन औ नौमान अली खाता भी नहीं खोल सके। इसके बाद इमाम उल हक और कप्तान बाबर आजम ने चौथे विकेट के लिए 41 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। बाबर 24 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौटे। इसके बाद इमाम ने सउद शकील के साथ 43 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। शकील 30 रन बनाकर चलते बने। सरफराज एक रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद इमाम ने अर्धशतक पूरा किया और अगहा सलमान के साथ मिलकर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाई। इमाम 50 रन और सलमान छह रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। प्रभात ने चार विकेट लिए, जबकि रमेश मेंडिस को एक विकेट मिला। 

पाकिस्तान की इस जीत के बाद ट्विटर यूजर्न ने कई पोस्ट किए। आइए देखते हैं-





