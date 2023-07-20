SL vs PAK 1st Test: पाकिस्तान को 365 दिन बाद टेस्ट में मिली पहली जीत, फैंस ने कसा तंज, बोले- यह तो चमत्कार है

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
The wait is over, Pakistan won a Test match after a gap of 365 days.— Amir Awan (@Amirawan000) July 20, 2023
💪💪💪#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/esbPAp5lq4
July 20th, 2022 - 146th Test win for Pakistan— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2023
July 20th, 2023 - 147th Test win for Pakistan
The wait is over, Pakistan won a Test match after a gap of 365 days. pic.twitter.com/RrDQ9lPjWt
Now wait another 365 days for the next test win— Bhanu Pratap (@BhanuPr2676) July 20, 2023
The wait is over, Pakistan has won a Test match after a gap of 1 year (365 days). Last time they won a test match was on 20th July in 2022 against Sri Lanka and today they have won against the same opposition on the same day. What a coincidence. #PAKvsSL #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/qxvm5wsqdW— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) July 20, 2023
