That was a very very special moment ... All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever ... #Cook #100 ... If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair ... Fairytales do happen ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

Terrific moment! A 💯 by Alastair Cook in his last appearance for @englandcricket. A wonderful gesture by Joe Root and the crowd; applauding Cook for his contribution and achievement at Kia Oval @surreycricket #INDvsENG. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 10, 2018

And Alastair Cook deservedly becomes the highest scoring left-hander in test cricket. Looks set to score a century in his last innings to go with his debut 100 against India 12 years ago in Nagpur #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 10, 2018

YES Chef!!! What an incredible fairytale last innings for one of worlds greatest batsman! He’s been an inspiration and an example to so many! Nobody deserves it more #ThankYouChef — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 10, 2018

माइकल वॉन ने लिखा, ' हम सभी जो कि आज किस्मत से यहां है इसे हमेशा याद रखेंगे, अगर कोई शख्स इस तरह के अभिवादन का हकदार है तो वो कुक है, कहानियां सच भी होती हैं।'अंजुम चोपड़ा ने लिखा, 'यादगार पल! इंग्लैंड के लिए आखिरी मैच में भी शतकीय पारी। जो रूट ने भी क्या कमाल की पारी खेली है।'