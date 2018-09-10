शहर चुनें

एलिस्टर कुक के सजदे में झुका सोशल मीडिया, ब्रेट ली समेत दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 10 Sep 2018 09:45 PM IST
cook
cook
इंग्लैंड के महान बल्लेबाज एलिस्टर कुक ने सोमवार को टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ अपने करियर का आखिरी व अंतिम टेस्ट खेलते हुए इतिहास रच दिया। उन्होंने टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ ओवल में खेले गए पांच मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के पांचवें व अंतिम मैचों की दूसरी पारी में 147 रन की यादगार पारी खेली। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने विश्व क्रिकेट के कई कीर्तिमान भी अपने नाम किए।  
बहरहाल, कुक की इस यादगार व विदाई पारी से पूरा क्रिकेट जगत खुश हैं। कुक को सोशल मीडिया पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान खिलाड़ी ब्रेट ली समेत विश्व के दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने बधाई दी। चलिए गौर करते हैं की कुक को किस प्रकार बधाई दी गई:

ब्रेट ली ने लिखा, 'कुक को इस यादगार पारी के लिए शुक्रिया।'
   


