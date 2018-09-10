Thanks for the memories Cookie @englandcricket— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 10, 2018
A class act !
It certainly was a pleasure to play against you 🏏#farmer #greatbloke
Fitting final innings for Alastair Cook. 100 in his last test innings must be a very fulfilling feeling, along the way also becoming the 5th highest run scorer in test history .— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 10, 2018
A century in your last innings. And an ovation that looked like it would never end. It was, as Joe Root said, "written in the stars". What a moment for the mighty Alastair Cook.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2018
Alastair Cook has played 160 Tests & just 92 ODIs. He is a Test cricketer to the core. No wonder England love him so much.😌— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 10, 2018
I am part of this piece of history..dropped cookie in his 90s on his debut...now here he is 😊.. what a LEGEND pic.twitter.com/DkhITPocAR— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 10, 2018
That was a very very special moment ... All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever ... #Cook #100 ... If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair ... Fairytales do happen ...— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018
Terrific moment! A 💯 by Alastair Cook in his last appearance for @englandcricket. A wonderful gesture by Joe Root and the crowd; applauding Cook for his contribution and achievement at Kia Oval @surreycricket #INDvsENG.— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 10, 2018
And Alastair Cook deservedly becomes the highest scoring left-hander in test cricket. Looks set to score a century in his last innings to go with his debut 100 against India 12 years ago in Nagpur #ENGvIND— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 10, 2018
YES Chef!!! What an incredible fairytale last innings for one of worlds greatest batsman! He’s been an inspiration and an example to so many! Nobody deserves it more #ThankYouChef— James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 10, 2018
Among players with 100+ Test appearances Alastair Cook is the only one to score a hundred both on debut as well as in the last Test.#ENGvIND— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 10, 2018
They are still standing and clapping at the Oval. #CookRetires #EngvInd— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 10, 2018
Fairytale complete. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XGXleW9DPq— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 10, 2018
Bloody hell! Cook 100!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 10, 2018
Script written!
Fairytale ending!
Richly deserved having had to face a brand new Duke’s ball for 12yrs!
BRAVO 👏🏻
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
वेस्टइंडीज के भारत दौरे के एलान के बाद अब पूरे कार्यक्रम की भी घोषणा हो चुकी है। कैरेबियाई टीम अक्टूबर-नवम्बर में भारत दौरे पर होगी...
5 सितंबर 2018