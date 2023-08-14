Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Team India Veterans upset by India's defeat against West Indies, from Akash to Irfan, know who said what?

Team India: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भारत की हार से परेशान हुए दिग्गज, आकाश से लेकर इरफान तक जानें किसने क्या कहा?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 14 Aug 2023 01:35 PM IST
सार

भारत की हार को लेकर कई पूर्व क्रिकेटर चिंतित हैं। दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों का मानना है कि जो टीम विश्व कप नहीं खेल रही है, उसके खिलाफ सीरीज हारना दुखद है।
 

Team India Veterans upset by India's defeat against West Indies, from Akash to Irfan, know who said what?
भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

भारतीय टीम ने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे की शुरुआत जीत के साथ धमाकेदार अंदाज में की थी, लेकिन इस दौरे का अंत शर्मनाक हार के साथ हुआ है। भारत ने टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज में जीत हासिल की, लेकिन टी20 सीरीज 2-3 के अंतर से हार गई। टी20 सीरीज के आखिरी और निर्णायक मैच में वेस्टइंडीज ने भारत को आठ विकेट हराया और लगातार 12 सीरीज जीतने के बाद भारत ने कैरिबियाई टीम के खिलाफ कोई सीरीज गंवाई। 


भारतीय टीम पिछले एक दशक में कोई आईसीसी ट्रॉफी नहीं जीती है, लेकिन द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में भारत का प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा है। हालांकि, इस सीरीज में भारत की हार निराश करने वाली है। भारतीय टीम दो साल बाद कोई टी20 सीरीज हारी है। वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भारत की हार के बाद कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने अपनी निराशा जाहिर की है। 


इरफान पठान ने भारत की हार पर लिखा "वेस्टइंडीज टीम को सीरीज में अच्छी जीत के लिए बधाई! टीम इंडिया को इस हार पर जरूर विचार करना चाहिए, क्योंकि निचली रैंकिंग वाली टीम से हारना वाकई चिंताजनक है।"



आकाश चोपड़ा ने कहा "हमने उम्मीद की थी कि इस सीरीज में सारे जवाब मिल जाएंगे। हमने सोचा था कि भारतीय टीम यह सीरीज जीतेगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ, वेस्टइंडीज ने कहा कि यहां जलवा है हमारा।"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash)


विज्ञापन

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज में भारतीय टीम की हार के बाद वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भारतीय टीम पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि जो टीम पिछले साल टी20 विश्व कप के लिए क्वालिफाई नहीं कर पाई थी, उसके खिलाफ सीरीज हारना शर्मनाक है।

India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023


वेंकटेश ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भारत की हार के बाद कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने पहले लिखा "भारत पिछले कुछ समय से सीमित ओवरों की बेहद सामान्य टीम रही है। उन्हें वेस्टइंडीज की उस टीम से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है, जो कुछ महीने पहले टी20 विश्व कप के लिए क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रही थी। हम वनडे सीरीज में भी बांग्लादेश से हार गए थे। आशा है कि वे मूर्खतापूर्ण बयान देने के बजाय आत्ममंथन करेंगे।" 
 

Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well.
It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion. https://t.co/8GDNDfW9dg

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023


वेंकटेश के ट्वीट पर एक फैन ने लिखा कि वेस्टइंडीज की टीम टी20 नहीं वनडे विश्व कप से बाहर हुई है। इसके जवाब में वेंकटेश ने लिखा "सिर्फ 50 ओवर ही नहीं, वेस्टइंडीज पिछले अक्तूबर-नवंबर में टी20 विश्व कप के लिए भी क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रहा था। यह देखकर दुख होता है कि भारत खराब प्रदर्शन कर रहा है और प्रक्रिया की आड़ में इसे दबा दिया जाता है। वह भूख, आग गायब है और हम एक भ्रम में रहते हैं।"
 

They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much https://t.co/jJhUgsd5KA

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023


एक फैन ने वेंकटेश से भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट और टी20 कप्तान को लेकर उनके विचार जानना चाहा। इस पर उन्होंने लिखा "वे हार के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं और उन्हें जवाबदेह होने की जरूरत है। प्रक्रिया और ऐसे शब्दों का अब दुरुपयोग होता है। एमएस धोनी के लिए ये शब्द मायने रखते थे। अब बस इस शब्द का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। चयन में कोई निरंतरता नहीं है, बेतरतीब चीजें बहुत ज्यादा हो रही हैं।"
 

India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl.
It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023


वेंकटेश ने आगे लिखा "भारत को अपने कौशल में सुधार करने की जरूरत है। उनमें भूख और तीव्रता की कमी है और अक्सर कप्तान को कुछ पता नहीं होता है। गेंदबाज बल्लेबाजी नहीं कर सकते, बल्लेबाज गेंदबाजी नहीं कर सकते। यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि आप हां में हां मिलाने वाले लोगों की तलाश में न रहें और इस कारण अंधे न हो जाएं कि कोई आपका पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी है, बल्कि बड़े पैमाने पर अच्छाई देखें।"
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed