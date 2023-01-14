IND vs AUS: टेस्ट टीम में सरफराज पर SKY को तरजीह देने से भड़के फैंस, कहा- यह रणजी का अपमान, सैमसन से हुई तुलना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
|सीजन
|रन
|औसत
|2019/20
|928
|154.66
|2021/22
|982
|122.75
|2022/23
|801*
|89.00
|रन
|खिलाफ
|जगह
|कब
|71*
|SAA
|ब्लोमफोंटेन
|नवंबर, 2021
|14
|SAA
|ब्लोमफोंटेन
|दिसंबर 2021
|36
|NZA
|बेंगलुरु
|सितंबर 2022
|0,63
|NZA
|बेंगलुरु
|सितंबर 2022
|21
|BANA
|कॉक्स बाजार
|नवंबर 2022
|0
|BANA
|सिलहट
|दिसंबर 2022
|कुल: 7 पारियां, औसत: 34.16, 2 अर्धशतक, 5 विकेट
Selecting Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Tests is an insult to Ranji Trophy. That guy has been one of the most consistent run-getters in First Class cricket and deserved that call-up more than anyone.— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 13, 2023
Baffling selection by this committee, yet again.
Sarfaraz a victim of not having social media fan following like sanju. Poor guy has done more than enough to be in the squad. such a shame he is not included. #sarfarazkhan— Deepak Gupta (@DeepalGupta11) January 14, 2023
Ishan Kishan and SKY in squad,fair to say that Ranji performances have started to hold less value and public opinion has started to hold more sway.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) January 13, 2023
Ishan still understandable but SKY selection is baffling and won't sent good signal to guys like Sarfaraz and Hanuma. https://t.co/q9W7Pk0tiV
If Surya Kumar Yadav can get picked to the Indian Test squad based on his recent T20I performances, then WHY not Sarfaraz Khan on his recent first-class performances in domestic games?— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 14, 2023
2019/20: 928 @ 154.66
2021/22: 982 @ 122.75
2022/23: 801* @ 89.00#INDvsAUS#INDvAUS