Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Sarfaraz Khan In India Test Team vs Australia; Social Media Reacts On IND Squad

IND vs AUS: टेस्ट टीम में सरफराज पर SKY को तरजीह देने से भड़के फैंस, कहा- यह रणजी का अपमान, सैमसन से हुई तुलना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2023 02:35 PM IST
सार

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि सरफराज रणजी ट्रॉफी समेत घरेलू टूर्नामेंट्स में रन की बौछार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन भारतीय टीम में लगातार उनकी अनदेखी की जा रही है।

सरफराज खान और सूर्यकुमार यादव
सरफराज खान और सूर्यकुमार यादव - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने शुक्रवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चार मैचों की सीरीज के पहले दो टेस्ट मैचों के लिए भारतीय टीम का एलान किया। साथ ही न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ तीन-तीन मैचों की घरेलू वनडे और टी20 सीरीज की भी घोषणा की। यह सीरीज 18 जनवरी से खेली जाएगी। वहीं, भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच टेस्ट सीरीज की शुरुआत नौ फरवरी से होगी। घरेलू क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले पृथ्वी शॉ को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम में वापस बुलाया गया, जबकि सूर्यकुमार यादव और ईशान किशन को पहली बार टेस्ट स्क्वॉड में शामिल किया गया।


Sarfaraz Khan set to be picked for Test series against Bangladesh | Cricket News - Times of India

ईशान को कार दुर्घटना में घायल हुए ऋषभ पंत के रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर टीम में शामिल किया गया। वहीं, सूर्यकुमार को शामिल करने पर सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद छिड़ा है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए सरफराज खान को बाहर करने और इसके बजाय सूर्यकुमार यादव को जगह देने को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने चयन समिति पर निशाना साधा है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि सरफराज रणजी ट्रॉफी समेत घरेलू टूर्नामेंट्स में रन की बौछार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन भारतीय टीम में लगातार उनकी अनदेखी की जा रही है। बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए भी टीम में नहीं चुने जाने पर सोशल मीडिया पर बीसीसीआई की आलोचना हुई थी।

घरेलू क्रिकेट में सरफराज खान का प्रदर्शन
सीजन रन औसत
2019/20 928 154.66
2021/22 982 122.75 
2022/23 801* 89.00

सरफराज पिछले कुछ समय से घरेलू टूर्नामेंट्स में खूब रन बना रहे हैं। 2021-22 रणजी ट्रॉफी में सरफराज ने 122.75 की औसत से चार शतक और दो अर्धशतक की मदद से 982 रन बनाए थे। उनका उच्चतम स्कोर 275 रन का रहा था। वहीं, रणजी ट्रॉफी के मौजूदा संस्करण में उन्होंने 107.75 की औसत और 70.54 के स्ट्राइक-रेट से 431 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने दो शतक और एक अर्धशतक लगाया है। वहीं मौजूदा सीजन में सभी घरेलू टूर्नामेंट्स को मिलाकर सरफराज ने 89 की औसत से 801 रन बनाए हैं।

Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir As He Indirectly Disrespects Sarafaraz, Others To Praise Suryakumar

2019/20 सीजन में सरफराज ने घरेलू क्रिकेट में 154.66 की औसत से 928 रन बनाए थे। वहीं इंडिया-ए के लिए भी सरफराज सात पारियां खेल चुके हैं। इनमें 34.16 की औसत से 205 रन बनाए हैं। इसमें दो अर्धशतक शामिल है। साथ ही उन्होंने पांच विकेट भी झटके हैं। हालांकि, चयन समिति ने सूर्यकुमार को  व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट, खासतौर पर टी20 में शानदार फॉर्म को देखते हुए भारत की टेस्ट टीम में मौका देने का फैसला किया। 

इंडिया-ए के लिए सरफराज खान का प्रदर्शन
रन खिलाफ जगह कब
71* SAA ब्लोमफोंटेन नवंबर, 2021
14 SAA ब्लोमफोंटेन दिसंबर 2021
36 NZA बेंगलुरु सितंबर 2022
0,63 NZA बेंगलुरु सितंबर 2022
21 BANA कॉक्स बाजार नवंबर 2022
0 BANA सिलहट दिसंबर 2022
कुल: 7 पारियां, औसत: 34.16, 2 अर्धशतक, 5 विकेट

ऐसे में फैंस का कहना है कि जब सूर्यकुमार को टी20 का फॉर्म देखकर टेस्ट टीम में मौका दिया जा सकता है, तो सरफराज को घरेलू क्रिकेट में फर्स्ट क्लास मैचों में शानदार प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए टीम में शामिल क्यों नहीं किया गया। कुछ फैंस ने तो सरफराज की तुलना संजू सैमसन से कर दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि सरफराज को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर सैमसन जैसे फॉलोअर्स नहीं हैं। इसका उन्हें नुकसान हो रहा है। आइए देखते हैं कि सूर्यकुमार के चयन और सरफराज के चयन न होने पर सोशल मीडिया पर कैसी प्रतिक्रिया रही है...



शिवानी शुक्ला नाम की सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने लिखा कि टेस्ट में सरफराज खान से आगे सूर्यकुमार यादव को चुनना रणजी ट्रॉफी का अपमान है। वह फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में सबसे अधिक लगातार रन बनाने वालों में से एक रहे हैं और किसी से भी अधिक वह कॉल-अप के हकदार थे। इस चयन समिति द्वारा एक बार फिर चौंकाने वाला फैसला। दीपक गुप्ता नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- संजू जैसी सोशल मीडिया फैन फॉलोइंग नहीं होने का शिकार हुए सरफराज। बेचारे ने टीम में बने रहने के लिए काफी कुछ किया है। शर्म की बात है कि वह शामिल नहीं हैं।

Should be first-choice replacement of Rishabh Pant: Fans hail ton-up Sarfaraz Khan who continues dream Ranji Trophy run

कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोग्ले ने लिखा- सरफराज खान पर बहुत सख्ती बरती जा रही है। उन्होंने फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में वाकई शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। आप उससे ज्यादा नहीं कर सकते जो उन्होंने कर दिखाया है। आकाश कुमार नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- टीम में ईशान किशन और सूर्यकुमार यादव। यह कहना उचित है कि रणजी प्रदर्शन कम महत्व देने लगे हैं और जनता की राय को अधिक महत्व दिया जा रहा है। ईशान का समझ में आता है लेकिन सूर्यकुमार का चयन चौंकाने वाला है और सरफराज और हनुमा जैसे लोगों को अच्छा संकेत नहीं भेजेगा।


सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
