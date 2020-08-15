वह आया, उसने देखा, विजय प्राप्त की और चुपचाप छोड़ दिया, धोनी के संन्यास पर भावुक हुए फैंस

From a small town insignificant boy to the world cup winning captain, padma bhushan captain, colonel #MSDhoni epitomises the emotions ,dreams &aspirations of every middle class youth. Salute legend. #MSDhoni has retire international cricket. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/mkVs7t94dm

“You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country.”



The visual of your six to finish the game and win India the WC will forever resonate with me. Thank you, legend.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/koZ1WUqe2a