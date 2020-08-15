शहर चुनें
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   social media reactions after MS Dhoni announces retirement from cricket

वह आया, उसने देखा, विजय प्राप्त की और चुपचाप छोड़ दिया, धोनी के संन्यास पर भावुक हुए फैंस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 08:17 PM IST
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को बुलंदियों पर ले जाने वाले पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने शनिवार को अचानक से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी। टीम इंडिया को कई सारी उपलब्धियां दिलवाने वाले धोनी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए एक वीडियो शेयर कर इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'अपने प्यार और समर्थन के लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। 1929 (7 बजकर 29 मिनट) से मुझे रिटायर्ड माना जाए।'
धोनी के द्वारा अचानक से संन्यास की घोषणा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर हर कोई हैरान रह गया और देखते-देखते लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं भी आने लगीं। 
एक फैन ने लिखा, वह आया, उसने देखा, उसने विजय प्राप्त की और चुपचाप छोड़ दिया, माही 
 
 
 
आगे पढ़ें

